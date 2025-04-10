'Janaakrosha' across Karnataka proof of ‘administrative collapse’: BJP's R Ashoka

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, on Thursday claimed that the ongoing 'Janaakrosha' (people's outrage) across the state is proof that the administrative machinery of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has "collapsed" and that "corruption has crossed all limits". Bengaluru: Opposition leader R Ashoka. (PTI)

The BJP leader criticised the government, citing reported statements by the chief minister’s economic advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy—who said Karnataka ranks number one in corruption—and by Minister D Sudhakar—who stated that the government is only now taking off after 20 months.

Ashoka described these remarks as "certificates" that reflect the government's functioning.

"People across the state are expressing outrage against this government. The support for the party’s 'Janaakrosha Yatre' and the sentiments expressed by people in various districts are clear evidence of this," Ashoka said in a statement.

The Karnataka BJP launched its 16-day ‘Janaakrosha Yatre’ on Monday—a statewide campaign against the Congress government over rising prices of essential commodities, alleged Muslim appeasement, and alleged diversion of funds meant for Dalit welfare.

Calling the Congress government "deceitful" and accusing it of "poor governance", Ashoka said efforts to conceal its failures have backfired.

"In 20 months, the true colours of the Siddaramaiah government have been exposed," he claimed.

"Due to the unscientific implementation of the guarantee schemes, the treasury has been emptied, and the government is now bankrupt. Not a single development programme is being implemented," he alleged.

Claiming that the chief minister and ministers are not touring the state and face public wrath wherever they go, Ashoka remarked, "So they sit in Bengaluru, wasting time."

"On one hand, price hikes are hitting the public hard; on the other, people are harassed by rampant bribery in every government office," he alleged.

Further, he asked, "Even Congress leaders and workers are openly acknowledging this on the streets. One cannot keep lying and passing time for too long. That’s why Rayareddy and Minister Sudhakar have spoken the truth. What bigger certificate does this government need?"

Noting that a few months ago, Siddaramaiah held a day-long 'Janata darshan' (grievance redressal) programme in front of Vidhana Soudha and directed that district-in-charge ministers must conduct similar events monthly in their respective districts, Ashoka said no minister has followed through.

'Janata darshan' has not taken place anywhere. This is a small sample of the government’s functioning, he said.

"How long will Siddaramaiah continue? Will he be replaced? Such speculation is rampant even among ministers. As a result, there is no one to listen to people’s grievances. Even officials are avoiding office, causing the administration to go off track," he claimed.

"The entire government is mired in controversies over leadership change, corruption, and looting," he charged.

Ashoka further alleged that the administration has effectively shifted from Vidhana Soudha to Wayanad in Kerala, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency, claiming that "instructions from there" are being followed in Karnataka.

"As evidence, permission was granted for a Malayalam film shoot in the Himavad Gopalaswamy Hills, part of a tiger reserve. Local authorities reportedly denied permission for filming in this restricted area," he claimed.

Quoting a local Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Ashoka said permission had been granted "at the government level".

"What does ‘government level’ mean? The government must clarify who gave the go-ahead," he said.

"Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had written to the state government seeking compensation for an elephant attack in Wayanad. Are instructions still coming from Wayanad," he asked.