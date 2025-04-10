Mysuru apartment’s rooftop garden plan sparks nationwide debate on sustainable living

In the age of rapid urbanisation where cityscapes are turning into endless stretches of concrete, greenery often takes a backseat—especially in apartment living, where green pockets are rare. But a viral old photo from an apartment in Mysuru, Karnataka, has reignited the conversation around rooftop gardening and the need for integrating more green spaces in high-rise living. A roof garden at one of the apartments in Mysuru.



The image, recently reshared by a user named Kiran Kumar S, showcases a rooftop terrace garden where each apartment has been allotted its own designated patch of land—much like how parking spaces are assigned. “An apartment complex in Mysuru has given rooftop terrace garden spaces for each flat,” Kiran wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “You can grow your own small terrace garden there. Like numbered parking spaces, this type of garden space for each flat will help!”

The idea quickly caught fire online, with users sharing both admiration and apprehension. One user nostalgically commented about her mother's neighborhood, where fresh herbs and vegetables were always sourced from neighboring homes. “No one ever bought curry leaves there. We’d just say, ‘ree swalpa karibevin soppu kodu’ (hey, give me some curry leaves),” she recalled, adding that this community-driven approach was especially helpful during festivals like Ugadi.

Another user, living on the 18th floor of a high-rise, expressed longing for such spaces, saying, “I miss having a kitchen garden. With just two flats on each floor, how can we accommodate this idea for everyone? I still try to grow a few things in my balcony though… lucky are the ones who live in independent homes with their own land.”

Not all responses were dreamy or sentimental. Some pointed out structural concerns, questioning whether typical building rooftops could handle the weight of soil beds and water. “Are these special roofs? I heard most can't bear the load,” asked a resident from North India, seeking clarity on whether this could be realistically implemented in their apartment.

Amidst the serious chatter, humor also had its moment. A user joked, “Waiting for the day when B101 blames B108 for tomato theft, and B108 points fingers at B107! Keep us posted, bro.”