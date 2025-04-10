‘More Muslim than…’: Expelled BJP MLA Yatnal booked for ‘provocative’ speech on Rama Navami

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who was expelled from the BJP has landed in fresh controversy after being booked by the Karnataka police for allegedly inciting communal tension with his remarks against Prophet Mohammed. The complaint was filed by Mohammed Hannan after Yatnal's speech during a Rama Navami celebration on April 7, where he made provocative statements targeting Muslims and accused some Hindus of pretending to be “more Muslim than Muslims themselves.” Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Yatnal (Source: ANI)

The FIR includes sections related to promoting enmity between different religious groups, offending religious sentiments, and spreading misinformation.

Yatnal, who was recently expelled from the BJP for six years due to what the party described as repeated indiscipline, used the event to lash out not just at religious communities but also at political rivals. He criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and took aim at his own former party’s leadership, accusing them of hypocrisy and favouritism.

“Prime Minister Modi talks about fighting corruption and dynasty politics, but how is B.Y. Vijayendra still in the party despite several allegations against him?” Yatnal questioned. He accused Vijayendra, the son of veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, of involvement in various scandals, including the PSI recruitment scam and a commission-related controversy. He warned that continued dominance of the BJP by the Yediyurappa family could alienate voters and hurt the party in future elections.

Yatnal also expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP's approach to protecting Hindu interests in Karnataka. According to him, a growing section of the Hindu community feels neglected and is looking for political alternatives.

Yatnal likely to start his own party

Amid speculation, Yatnal revealed that he is considering launching a new political outfit focused on representing Hindu voices. He claimed that several supporters have urged him to start a "Hindu party" and suggested that a final decision on its formation may be taken by Vijayadashami later this year.