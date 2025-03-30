Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Hindu party’ in Karnataka? Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal hints at new political journey

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 30, 2025 03:55 PM IST

He blamed BJP leadership, particularly Yediyurappa, for sidelining Hindutva advocates and warns of electoral consequences if the current situation persists.

Former Union Minister and Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has hinted at launching a new political party in Karnataka. He claimed to have received numerous requests from supporters to establish a 'Hindu party' and stated that a decision would be made based on public opinion. He suggested that the new party could be announced on Vijayadashami.

Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal (Source: ANI)
Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal (Source: ANI)

Also Read - ‘Several Karnataka ministers could be exposed’: Former CM Jagadish Shettar on honeytrap scandal

I have nothing against BJP: Basanagouda Patil Yatnal clarifies

Clarifying that he was not against the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yatnal emphasized that his issue was with senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra. He accused them of sidelining Hindutva advocates and engaging in 'adjustment politics' with Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Yatnal, who was expelled from the BJP for six years due to indiscipline, criticized the party’s leadership for tolerating dynasty politics. "Modi speaks against corruption and dynasty politics, yet Vijayendra remains in the party despite allegations against him," he said. Yatnal alleged that Vijayendra was involved in multiple scams, including the PSI recruitment scam and a commission scandal.

He warned that if the BJP continues to be controlled by the Yediyurappa family, it could face electoral setbacks. He also claimed that Hindus in Karnataka were feeling unprotected under the current BJP leadership, leading to growing calls for an alternative party.

Also Read - Karnataka government unveils 400-crore plan to upgrade Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road infrastructure

Yatnal maintained that he had never violated BJP’s ideology or supported opposition parties. However, he asserted that if public sentiment favored a new political formation, he would move forward with its launch. "If people want a new party, we will establish it on Vijayadashami," he declared, signaling a potential shake-up in Karnataka politics.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘Hindu party’ in Karnataka? Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal hints at new political journey
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On