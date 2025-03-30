‘Hindu party’ in Karnataka? Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal hints at new political journey

Former Union Minister and Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has hinted at launching a new political party in Karnataka. He claimed to have received numerous requests from supporters to establish a 'Hindu party' and stated that a decision would be made based on public opinion. He suggested that the new party could be announced on Vijayadashami. Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal (Source: ANI)

Also Read - ‘Several Karnataka ministers could be exposed’: Former CM Jagadish Shettar on honeytrap scandal

I have nothing against BJP: Basanagouda Patil Yatnal clarifies

Clarifying that he was not against the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yatnal emphasized that his issue was with senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra. He accused them of sidelining Hindutva advocates and engaging in 'adjustment politics' with Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Yatnal, who was expelled from the BJP for six years due to indiscipline, criticized the party’s leadership for tolerating dynasty politics. "Modi speaks against corruption and dynasty politics, yet Vijayendra remains in the party despite allegations against him," he said. Yatnal alleged that Vijayendra was involved in multiple scams, including the PSI recruitment scam and a commission scandal.

He warned that if the BJP continues to be controlled by the Yediyurappa family, it could face electoral setbacks. He also claimed that Hindus in Karnataka were feeling unprotected under the current BJP leadership, leading to growing calls for an alternative party.

Also Read - Karnataka government unveils ₹400-crore plan to upgrade Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road infrastructure

Yatnal maintained that he had never violated BJP’s ideology or supported opposition parties. However, he asserted that if public sentiment favored a new political formation, he would move forward with its launch. "If people want a new party, we will establish it on Vijayadashami," he declared, signaling a potential shake-up in Karnataka politics.