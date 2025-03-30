‘Several Karnataka ministers could be exposed’: Former CM Jagadish Shettar on honeytrap scandal

BJP MP and former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar on Saturday voiced concerns over an alleged honeytrap scandal in the state, asserting that several influential individuals, including ministers, were entangled in the controversy. He accused the state government of attempting to suppress the matter to avert a political upheaval and reiterated his call for a CBI investigation. Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar.

Speaking to reporters, Shettar alleged that a detailed probe would likely expose key figures in the state, which is why efforts were being made to close the case. He emphasized that a fair investigation could implicate several Karnataka ministers and other prominent personalities. "There is a deliberate attempt to bury the issue because a serious inquiry would bring high-profile individuals under scrutiny. I have repeatedly insisted that the case should be handed over to the CBI so that the truth comes to light. The current administration appears keen on hushing it up to prevent political instability," he claimed.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a petition seeking an independent investigation into the alleged honeytrap scandal involving legislators, public servants, and judges in Karnataka. The plea, filed by Jharkhand resident Binay Kumar Singh, sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers free from the Karnataka government's influence.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the petition, terming it "political nonsense." Justice Nath questioned the petitioner's interest in the case, remarking, "You are from Jharkhand. Why are you concerned about affairs in Karnataka? The state is capable of handling its own matters."

When advocate Barun Sinha, representing the petitioner, stressed that the allegations were serious and warranted a judicial inquiry, the bench countered, "Why should anyone fall into a honeytrap? If someone does, they are inviting trouble for themselves." Dismissing claims of judicial involvement, Justice Nath asserted, "Forget about judges; they can take care of themselves."

Adding to the controversy, Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna recently claimed that 48 individuals had been ensnared in honeytraps, with their explicit videos being circulated. According to Rajanna, the alleged victims spanned different political parties, involving both state and national leaders.