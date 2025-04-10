CM Siddaramaiah’s economic adviser sparks row by calling Karnataka ‘No.1 in corruption’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s economic adviser and Congress MLA from Yelburga, Basavaraj Rayareddy, triggered a political storm on Tuesday after reportedly describing the state as "No.1 in corruption" during a district-level meeting in Koppal. Karnataka Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy.(Oneindia)

Speaking at a session organised by the Regional Imbalance Redressal Committee, Rayareddi said, “No matter who is in power, rampant corruption will take place, and Karnataka is No.1 in corruption,” Times of India reported.

The remark, caught on camera and widely circulated on social media, quickly became a point of attack for the BJP, which accused the Congress government of institutionalising corruption.

Facing backlash, Rayareddy attempted damage control on Wednesday. He claimed his remarks had been misinterpreted by the media. “I never said Karnataka is number one in corruption,” he clarified according to the publication.

“What I pointed out was the poor quality of public works, especially in Kalyana Karnataka. Buildings that earlier lasted 50-60 years now collapse within a decade. I raised this issue to highlight how regional imbalance can’t be addressed unless the quality of projects improves.”

The MLA maintained that his comment was aimed at officials and contractors, not the government. “This is not a new observation. I’ve made similar statements on the floor of the House and in meetings with the CM,” he said, adding that CM Siddaramaiah is “committed to making Karnataka corruption-free.”

Despite the clarification, Rayareddy acknowledged that corruption exists in the current administration, calling it a “global phenomenon.”

The episode comes at a time when the Siddaramaiah government is facing increasing scrutiny over alleged irregularities in infrastructure and public spending.

