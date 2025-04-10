Menu Explore
Karnataka bus loses control and rams into house in Chikkamagaluru, 30 injured: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2025 09:38 AM IST

The bus, which belonged to the Bengaluru depot, was carrying 45 passengers at the time of the accident.

At least 30 people were injured after a KSRTC bus lost control and rammed into a house near Jayapura in Chikkamagaluru district on Wednesday.

The impact left a portion of the house damaged and injured several passengers on board. (Representational Image)
The impact left a portion of the house damaged and injured several passengers on board. (Representational Image)

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the incident occurred between Moorugadde and Jaladurga, when the Bengaluru-Sringeri bus veered off the road and crashed into the residence of one Puttappa Poojary. The impact left a portion of the house damaged and injured several passengers on board, the report added.

The bus, which belonged to the Bengaluru depot, was carrying 45 passengers at the time of the accident. Of those injured, ten were rushed to the government hospital in Jayapura, while two, including the driver, Venkappa, were shifted to the taluk hospital in Koppa for further treatment.

Shanta, a resident of the house that bore the brunt of the crash, also sustained injuries.

Local residents, who were among the first to respond, helped evacuate the injured and arranged for their transport to nearby hospitals.

What did the eyewitnesses say?

According to the publication, several eyewitnesses and locals alleged that the bus was speeding at the time of the mishap. Some claimed that the vehicle was an old model and possibly not in a roadworthy condition.

Police have registered a case at the Jayapura police station and are investigating the cause of the accident.

In another incident, recently in Bengaluru, a routine ride home turned tragic for a family in East Whitefield area when a tractor flipped and fell into a lake, killing a nine-year-old girl and injuring her younger sister and father.

The incident occurred on the banks of the Pattanadur Agrahara lake when the tractor, allegedly being driven in a reckless manner by the children's father, lost control while navigating an uphill slope.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka bus loses control and rams into house in Chikkamagaluru, 30 injured: Report
