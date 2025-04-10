Bengaluru's water bills to go up by at least 32% from May; sewerage charges also hiked

Starting May, Bengaluru residents will have to pay at least 32 per cent more for their water bills, with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) revising its tariff for the first time in 11 years. Along with water bills, sewerage charges have also been increased by 25 per cent.(PTI)

According to report by Deccan Herald, along with water bills, sewerage charges have also been increased by 25 per cent, significantly impacting the total amount residents will now have to shell out.

For domestic consumers, the hike ranges from 0.15 to 1 paisa per litre depending on the consumption slab. High-rise apartments will face a rise of 0.3 to 1 paisa per litre, while industries will see an increase of 0.9 to 1.9 paise per litre. Sanitary charges for those using borewells or wells have also been revise, by ₹30 for domestic users and ₹125 for non-domestic connections, the DH report added.

This development comes in the wake of recent hikes in power tariffs, milk prices, fuel costs, and other essentials, adding further burden to household budgets in the city.

(Also Read: Bengaluru: BWSSB to offer 12-month EMI plan for new Cauvery water connections)

According to the publication, BWSSB Chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V said a government order formalising the revised rates will be issued on Thursday. He added that the board has made efforts to keep the hike minimal and equitable.

Citing financial constraints, Manohar said the board currently spends about ₹200 crore per month on operations but collects only ₹120 crore in revenue, leaving a deficit of ₹80 crore. “The tariff revision was long overdue. This step is essential not just to cover operational costs but also to improve infrastructure and service delivery,” he added according to the report.

What else is costlier in Karnataka?

One of the most significant increases in expenses has been in Namma Metro fares. In February this year, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) revised its pricing structure, pushing the maximum fare from ₹60 to ₹90.

Public transport users also had to bear additional expenses after the Karnataka government approved a 15 per cent hike in fares for state-owned transport corporations in January.

Milk, a staple in most households, has also seen multiple price hikes over the past year. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) announced another increase in Nandini milk prices, raising the cost by ₹4 per litre, effective April 1.

Fuel prices have also surged in the past year. Since June 2024, petrol prices have increased by ₹3 per litre, reaching ₹102.84 per litre in Bengaluru, while diesel has seen a similar ₹3.02 hike, bringing the price to ₹88.95 per litre.

Electricity costs are also on the rise. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has approved a hike in fixed charges for the next three years, affecting both households and businesses.

(Also Read: 'We have to safeguard Indian industry': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar on share market)