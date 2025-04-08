Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru: BWSSB to offer 12-month EMI plan for new Cauvery water connections

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2025 01:26 PM IST

The project is expected to be formally launched after April 15.

In a move aimed at expanding access to piped Cauvery water, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced an instalment-based payment scheme for apartment associations and housing societies that are yet to be connected to the city's water supply network.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar said the scheme is designed to ease the financial burden on households. (Representational Image)(AFP)
BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar said the scheme is designed to ease the financial burden on households. (Representational Image)(AFP)

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the new initiative is being rolled out under the directive of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru development portfolio. The project is expected to be formally launched after April 15.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar said the scheme is designed to ease the financial burden on households and communities that cannot afford to pay the water connection charges in one go.

"Apartment associations and house owners can now pay the fee in equated monthly instalments over 12 months. Twenty per cent of the total demand notice—covering pro-rata charges, meter cost, inspection fees, and line extension charges, if applicable—must be paid upfront as the first instalment," he explained according to the publication.

The remaining 80 per cent can be paid in equal monthly instalments, allowing greater flexibility for property owners seeking access to the city's BIS-certified drinking water supply.

(Also Read: Bengaluru Police intensify hunt for BTM Layout molester: ‘300 CCTV footages checked’)

GPS-tracked Cauvery water tankers

Recently, in a bid to regulate the water tanker industry and provide relief to residents facing water scarcity, the BWSSB announced a web-based mobile adaptive application that will allow citizens to book water tankers online at fixed rates.

The initiative aims to eliminate middlemen, prevent overcharging, and ensure that Bengalureans without piped water connections have access to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified Cauvery water.

This system integrates all aspects of water delivery into a single digital platform. Consumers will be able to book tankers through a mobile-friendly web link on the BWSSB website, make payments online, and receive water within a stipulated timeframe

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru: BWSSB to offer 12-month EMI plan for new Cauvery water connections
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On