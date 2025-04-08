Bengaluru: BWSSB to offer 12-month EMI plan for new Cauvery water connections

In a move aimed at expanding access to piped Cauvery water, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced an instalment-based payment scheme for apartment associations and housing societies that are yet to be connected to the city's water supply network. BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar said the scheme is designed to ease the financial burden on households. (Representational Image)(AFP)

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the new initiative is being rolled out under the directive of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru development portfolio. The project is expected to be formally launched after April 15.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar said the scheme is designed to ease the financial burden on households and communities that cannot afford to pay the water connection charges in one go.

"Apartment associations and house owners can now pay the fee in equated monthly instalments over 12 months. Twenty per cent of the total demand notice—covering pro-rata charges, meter cost, inspection fees, and line extension charges, if applicable—must be paid upfront as the first instalment," he explained according to the publication.

The remaining 80 per cent can be paid in equal monthly instalments, allowing greater flexibility for property owners seeking access to the city's BIS-certified drinking water supply.

GPS-tracked Cauvery water tankers

Recently, in a bid to regulate the water tanker industry and provide relief to residents facing water scarcity, the BWSSB announced a web-based mobile adaptive application that will allow citizens to book water tankers online at fixed rates.

The initiative aims to eliminate middlemen, prevent overcharging, and ensure that Bengalureans without piped water connections have access to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified Cauvery water.

This system integrates all aspects of water delivery into a single digital platform. Consumers will be able to book tankers through a mobile-friendly web link on the BWSSB website, make payments online, and receive water within a stipulated timeframe