Bengaluru Police intensify hunt for BTM Layout molester: ‘300 CCTV footages checked’

As public outrage grows over a disturbing molestation incident in Bengaluru’s BTM Layout, city police commissioner B Dayananda has assured swift action, stating that the investigation is progressing rapidly with multiple CCTV footages under review. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that they will arrest the accused soon. (ANI)

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Dayananda said that officers have examined over 300 CCTV clips to identify the suspect involved in the incident, which occurred in the early hours of April 3. “We are actively tracking the accused and will apprehend him soon. The investigation is being led by the DCP of Bengaluru South, and our teams are working at full capacity,” he said.

The police chief also revealed plans to reassess the current night patrolling measures to strengthen women’s safety. “We’re evaluating our nighttime patrol strategy. Deploying senior officers during late hours is under consideration to enhance vigilance. Discussions are ongoing about what more can be done to ensure safety after dark,” Dayananda added.

The case came to light after a video from a CCTV camera surfaced on social media, showing two women walking down a narrow lane. A man appears to follow them, then abruptly corners and gropes one of them before fleeing. The timestamp on the footage places the incident at around 1:52 am.

Although no formal complaint was filed by the victims, Bengaluru Police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and began their probe.

Karnataka Home Minister issues apology

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara found himself at the centre of a controversy after his initial comments on the case drew sharp criticism. Responding to the incident earlier, he said, “Such incidents happen occasionally in big cities. The law will take its course, and I've instructed the police to step up patrolling.” His remarks were widely condemned as tone-deaf and insensitive.

Following the backlash, Parameshwara issued a clarification on Tuesday, saying his statement had been misconstrued. “I want to make it clear that my words were misunderstood. I’ve always prioritised women’s safety and ensured the proper use of Nirbhaya funds for their protection. If my statement hurt anyone, I sincerely apologise,” he said.