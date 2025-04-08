Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru Police intensify hunt for BTM Layout molester: ‘300 CCTV footages checked’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 08, 2025 01:01 PM IST

Bengaluru police commissioner assures rapid investigation into a molestation incident with over 300 CCTV clips reviewed. 

As public outrage grows over a disturbing molestation incident in Bengaluru’s BTM Layout, city police commissioner B Dayananda has assured swift action, stating that the investigation is progressing rapidly with multiple CCTV footages under review.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that they will arrest the accused soon. (ANI)
Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that they will arrest the accused soon. (ANI)

Also Read - 'Was misunderstood': Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara apologises after massive row over sexual assault remarks

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Dayananda said that officers have examined over 300 CCTV clips to identify the suspect involved in the incident, which occurred in the early hours of April 3. “We are actively tracking the accused and will apprehend him soon. The investigation is being led by the DCP of Bengaluru South, and our teams are working at full capacity,” he said.

The police chief also revealed plans to reassess the current night patrolling measures to strengthen women’s safety. “We’re evaluating our nighttime patrol strategy. Deploying senior officers during late hours is under consideration to enhance vigilance. Discussions are ongoing about what more can be done to ensure safety after dark,” Dayananda added.

The case came to light after a video from a CCTV camera surfaced on social media, showing two women walking down a narrow lane. A man appears to follow them, then abruptly corners and gropes one of them before fleeing. The timestamp on the footage places the incident at around 1:52 am.

Also Read - ED raids 10 locations in Bengaluru, Shivamogga in Cooperative Bank scam probe

Although no formal complaint was filed by the victims, Bengaluru Police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and began their probe.

Karnataka Home Minister issues apology

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara found himself at the centre of a controversy after his initial comments on the case drew sharp criticism. Responding to the incident earlier, he said, “Such incidents happen occasionally in big cities. The law will take its course, and I've instructed the police to step up patrolling.” His remarks were widely condemned as tone-deaf and insensitive.

Following the backlash, Parameshwara issued a clarification on Tuesday, saying his statement had been misconstrued. “I want to make it clear that my words were misunderstood. I’ve always prioritised women’s safety and ensured the proper use of Nirbhaya funds for their protection. If my statement hurt anyone, I sincerely apologise,” he said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru Police intensify hunt for BTM Layout molester: ‘300 CCTV footages checked’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On