'Was misunderstood': Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara apologises after massive row over sexual assault remarks

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday issued a public apology following massive outrage over his comments on a recent sexual assault incident in Bengaluru’s BTM Layout. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.(PTI File Photo)

“I want to clarify that the statement I made yesterday wasn’t understood properly. I am someone who has always had a lot of concern for the safety of women. I have ensured Nirbhaya funds are utilised well for their protection. I don’t want my statement to be twisted. If any women have been hurt by this, I express my regret and apologise,” the minister said according to NDTV.

Parameshwara’s apology comes a day after he drew criticism for remarks perceived as dismissive in the wake of a disturbing incident of sexual assault caught on CCTV.

Addressing the media earlier, he had said, “Incidents like these tend to happen here and there in a big city like this. Whatever legal action needs to be taken will be done in accordance with the law. I have also instructed our commissioner to increase beat patrolling.”

(Also Read: ‘Such incidents happen in big cities’: Karnataka Home Minister on Bengaluru groping incident)

Watch his statement here:

The minister's statement sparked intense backlash online, with many calling it ‘insensitive’ and ‘tone-deaf’ in the face of a serious crime.

The incident occurred in the early hours of April 3 in BTM Layout. CCTV footage, timestamped 1.52 am, shows two women walking through a narrow alleyway when an unidentified man approaches them, corners one of the women, and gropes her before fleeing. The visibly shaken women are seen walking away from the scene.

Following the public outcry, the Home Minister also directed Bengaluru police to step up beat patrolling, especially during late hours, to ensure women’s safety in the city.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Also Read: Tejasvi Surya slams DK Shivakumar’s ‘fanfare’ during Bengaluru pothole repair launch)