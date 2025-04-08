Tejasvi Surya slams DK Shivakumar’s ‘fanfare’ during Bengaluru pothole repair launch

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday criticised Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for the grand launch of a routine pothole repair initiative in Bengaluru, calling it an “unprecedented fanfare” for what should be regular civic work. Tejasvi Surya (L), DK Shivakumar (R).(X)

“I don’t think anywhere in the whole world, a regular pothole repair work will be started with such fanfare!” Surya posted on social media platform X.

Read his post here:

“The amount of public money spent in just fixing potholes and relaying them repeatedly in Bengaluru is mind-boggling. Cities even in countries much behind India do a better job in maintaining roads than Bengaluru.”

His comments came in response to a post by Shivakumar announcing the start of road repair work at Sumanahalli Junction on Magadi Road in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency. Shivakumar had shared images from the event, which showed garlands, ceremonial rituals, and a large gathering around the launch.

“Emphasis is being placed on asphalting the main roads, internal main roads of the constituency for smooth traffic, improving the drainage system and footpaths. Through this, the concept of Brand Bengaluru is being realized,” Shivakumar had posted.

The exchange highlights the ongoing political tussle over Bengaluru’s crumbling road infrastructure, with both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP trading barbs over accountability and optics.

Shivakumar on Monday also directed officials to prevent the flow of sewage into Bengaluru’s lakes and ensure that all lakes are filled with treated water.

Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, held a meeting to review the progress of lake conservation, waste disposal, and other related works.

“It was decided in the meeting to hand over the responsibility of filling Bengaluru lakes with treated water to the BWSSB. Instructions were also given to all Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat CEOs to take necessary measures to address potential water shortages,” said a statement from the Minister's Office.

(With agency inputs)