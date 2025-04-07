Bengaluru marketing executive, 40, found hanging amid marital dispute, probe on: Report

A Bengaluru man was found dead at his residence in North Bengaluru on Friday, with police suspecting suicide linked to personal distress. The incident came to light when Nair’s father, unable to reach him by phone, visited his house and found him hanging from the ceiling fan. (Representational image)

The deceased, Prashanth Nair, 40, a senior marketing executive at a tech firm, was reportedly dealing with marital issues, according to preliminary investigations, NDTV reported.

The incident came to light when Nair’s father, unable to reach him by phone, visited his house and found him hanging from the ceiling fan. His father later informed police that his son had been living separately from his wife for over a year and that the couple had argued earlier in the day.

(Also Read: ‘Such incidents happen in big cities’: Karnataka Home Minister on Bengaluru groping incident)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Saidulu Adavath confirmed that no suicide note was found at the scene and clarified that there are no allegations of harassment or foul play against Nair’s estranged wife. “They had been separated for some time, and no complaint of torture or abuse has been made,” he said according to the publication.

Nair and his wife, Pooja, had been married for 12 years and have an eight-year-old daughter. Both were employed at multinational companies in Bengaluru.

Based on a complaint filed by Nair’s father, the Soladevanahalli police have registered a case and begun further investigation. No suspicion has been raised against any individual at this stage, the report further added.

(Also Read: Jammu woman in Bengaluru wins hearts by speaking Kannada in viral video, urges others to learn local language)

Recently in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru, a 40-year-old man died by suicide after killing three members of his family, including his 7-year-old daughter, in, police said. One person was also injured in the attack.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).