Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jammu woman in Bengaluru wins hearts by speaking Kannada in viral video, urges others to learn local language

ByAnagha Deshpande
Apr 07, 2025 10:55 AM IST

In the now widely shared video, the woman not only showcases her command over the language but also makes a strong case for why non-locals should learn Kannada

The debate over learning local languages has once again come to the fore after a young woman from Jammu went viral for speaking fluent Kannada in a street interview in Bengaluru.

The woman drew attention to the growing influx of people from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and even Nepal. (X/@VeeraBallalaV)
The woman drew attention to the growing influx of people from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and even Nepal. (X/@VeeraBallalaV)

In the now widely shared video, she not only showcases her command over the language but also makes a strong case for why non-locals should learn Kannada when living and working in Karnataka.

She draws attention to the growing influx of people from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and even Nepal. Her message was clear, “if you're coming to Karnataka, the least you can do is learn the local language”.

(Also Read: Kannada gets space on Bengaluru airport website in new inclusivity push)

Watch the video here:

Switching seamlessly to Kannada, she says, “So many people come here from outside that people from Karnataka don’t have space anymore. And on top of that, they demand that we speak in Hindi. Why can’t they learn Kannada?”

Her direct and respectful tone impressed the host, who responded, “You just dropped your crown,” a moment that resonated with thousands online.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man slams Urban Company over workers not knowing Kannada, triggers debate)

How did X users react?

Kannadigas on social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), applauded her for standing up for the local language. “She is a Queen. Non-Kannadigas should learn from her,” one user posted.

Another wrote, “Learn Kannada and respect the language of the land when you are in Karnataka.” Some took a more assertive tone, “Before coming to Karnataka to seek jobs and profits, learn Kannada, or leave! The blood of warriors who crushed Harsha’s empire flows in us. Hindi imposition will fail.”

Others noted how people from smaller states often acknowledge and respect linguistic diversity more sincerely.

(Also Read: RSS Bengaluru event under fire for 'neglecting' Kannada, triggers public outrage)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Jammu woman in Bengaluru wins hearts by speaking Kannada in viral video, urges others to learn local language
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On