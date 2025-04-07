Jammu woman in Bengaluru wins hearts by speaking Kannada in viral video, urges others to learn local language

The debate over learning local languages has once again come to the fore after a young woman from Jammu went viral for speaking fluent Kannada in a street interview in Bengaluru. The woman drew attention to the growing influx of people from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and even Nepal. (X/@VeeraBallalaV)

In the now widely shared video, she not only showcases her command over the language but also makes a strong case for why non-locals should learn Kannada when living and working in Karnataka.

She draws attention to the growing influx of people from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and even Nepal. Her message was clear, “if you're coming to Karnataka, the least you can do is learn the local language”.

Watch the video here:

Switching seamlessly to Kannada, she says, “So many people come here from outside that people from Karnataka don’t have space anymore. And on top of that, they demand that we speak in Hindi. Why can’t they learn Kannada?”

Her direct and respectful tone impressed the host, who responded, “You just dropped your crown,” a moment that resonated with thousands online.

How did X users react?

Kannadigas on social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), applauded her for standing up for the local language. “She is a Queen. Non-Kannadigas should learn from her,” one user posted.

Another wrote, “Learn Kannada and respect the language of the land when you are in Karnataka.” Some took a more assertive tone, “Before coming to Karnataka to seek jobs and profits, learn Kannada, or leave! The blood of warriors who crushed Harsha’s empire flows in us. Hindi imposition will fail.”

Others noted how people from smaller states often acknowledge and respect linguistic diversity more sincerely.

