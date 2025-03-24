Bengaluru man slams Urban Company over workers not knowing Kannada, triggers debate

A Bengaluru resident’s experience with Urban Company has sparked a heated debate about language inclusivity in Karnataka. The resident recounted how a bathroom cleaning service he booked was canceled after he requested that the workers communicate in Kannada.

According to his post, the man had booked a bathroom cleaning service through Urban Company. When two workers arrived at his home, he showed them the bathroom that needed cleaning. However, one of the workers began speaking in a language he didn’t understand. The resident requested, “Kannada, please,” but the conversation continued in an unfamiliar language. When the second worker spoke, it was also in a language other than Kannada.

Sensing a communication gap, the workers then made a phone call, connecting him with someone who could speak Kannada. But instead of resolving the issue, the call took an unexpected turn. The supervisor on the other end allegedly told him that the workers were uncomfortable because the customer insisted on speaking only Kannada.

Baffled by this response, the resident questioned why language should even be a barrier for such a straightforward service.

The situation escalated when the workers contacted Urban Company’s customer care. However, the representative who answered the call also said she couldn’t communicate in Kannada. Frustrated, the man chose not to continue the conversation.

After further back and forth, the cleaning staff canceled the booking and left without completing the service.

Expressing his disappointment, the man emphasized that this was not an isolated incident but a growing concern in Karnataka. “Why should language even be a barrier for such a basic service? And if communication is required, shouldn’t Kannada be the first choice in Karnataka?” he asked.

Urban Company responds

Urban Company later responded to the post, saying, “Hi, thank you for reaching out to us. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience you faced. We would like to assist you with this matter. May we have your registered mobile number or email address via DM to check this further?”

Recently, Urban Company was under fire after it launched a new maid-for-hire service. The offering called ‘Insta Maids’ provides users with access to maids within 15 minutes and marks the entry of the company into the quick commerce sector.