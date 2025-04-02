Kannada gets space on Bengaluru airport website in new inclusivity push

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has launched a Kannada language option on its website, aiming to enhance accessibility and strengthen cultural ties with Karnataka’s people. This added feature in the state language ensures travellers can navigate airport services with ease and familiarity.(www.bengaluruairport.com)

This added feature in the state language ensures travellers can navigate airport services with ease and familiarity, stated a press release issued by BIAL on Monday.

Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO, BIAL, said, "We are pleased to introduce a Kannada version of our website that aims to create a more inclusive and accessible experience, ensuring our customers access all necessary information in their preferred language."

The new language option will offer real-time flight information in Kannada, enabling seamless updates on departures, arrivals, and delays, said the release.

Comprehensive FAQ's in Kannada will also address common queries, simplifying the travel process, the release said.

From prominent multilingual signage across the airport, flight information display system, public announcement systems, signboards on shops and outlets, social media presence to staff assistance in Kannada, the airport is designed to reflect the culture and ethos of Karnataka, added Marar.

X users welcome the move

The move has been widely welcomed by X users, who lauded the continuous efforts of language activists and the Kannada Development Authority in making this possible. Many acknowledged that without their dedication, this achievement would have been impossible, marking a significant milestone in the promotion of Kannada in public spaces.

One user wrote, "Thanks to the tireless efforts of language activists and the Kannada Development Authority, this wouldn't have been possible. What a great achievement!" Another commented, "This is a proud moment for Karnataka. Our language deserves recognition in all public spaces."

(With PTI inputs)