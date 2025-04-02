Karnataka MLA's son booked for taking out march with hunted wild rabbits

A case has been registered against Congress MLA Basanagouda Turvihal’s son, Satish Gouda, his brother, and others after videos surfaced showing them allegedly parading with hunted wild rabbits in public, police said on Tuesday. The forest department registered a case on its own under the Wildlife Protection Act. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)

According to news agency PTI, the forest department filed the case under the Wildlife Protection Act against Satish, his brother Siddanagouda, and an associate named Durgesh, along with others. Basanagouda Turvihal represents the Maski Assembly constituency.

The viral videos, reportedly from Monday, captured the group marching through Turvihal town in Sindhanur taluk with hunted wild rabbits hung on shafts carried on their shoulders. The individuals were also seen brandishing weapons and displaying the dead rabbits in full public view, the report added.

Officials indicated that the event was linked to a religious tradition.

"A video showing a march with hunted rabbits in Turvihal has come to our attention. The forest department registered a case suo motu today. The MLA’s son Satish Gouda, his brother Siddanagouda, and one Durgesh are clearly visible in the footage," said Raichur Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah M.

The case falls under several sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, including Section 9 (prohibition of hunting), Section 48A (restrictions on transportation of wildlife), as well as Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant).

A senior forest department official confirmed that the case had been registered as per protocol and was presented before a magistrate. “The investigation is underway, and we have identified three key suspects along with others involved,” the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

