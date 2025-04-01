Bengaluru teacher exploits affair with student's father, demands 20 lakh with private videos: Report

A private school teacher in Bengaluru has been arrested along with two accomplices for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from the father of one of her students. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) swiftly acted on the complaint.

The accused, identified as 25-year-old Sridevi Rudagi, along with Ganesh Kale (38) and Sagar (28), allegedly extorted ₹4 lakh from the man and later attempted to blackmail him for an additional ₹20 lakh, NDTV reported.

According to the report, the victim, a businessman residing in western Bengaluru, had enrolled his five-year-old daughter in the school last year. During the admission process, he met Rudagi, who later maintained contact with him. Their conversations gradually moved to a private phone number and SIM card, eventually leading to a personal relationship, the report added.

The situation escalated when Rudagi allegedly demanded ₹4 lakh from Satish. In January, she increased her demands, asking for ₹15 lakh. As Satish struggled with financial difficulties, he decided to move his family to Gujarat and approached the school in early March to secure his daughter's Transfer Certificate (TC).

Threatened and blackmailed

It was then that he was allegedly trapped in Rudagi’s office, where Kale and Sagar confronted him with private photographs and videos of his encounters with Rudagi.

The men demanded ₹20 lakh, threatening to expose the content to his family. After negotiations, Satish agreed to pay ₹15 lakh, transferring ₹1.9 lakh as an initial payment.

Despite this, the demands continued. On March 17, Rudagi allegedly called him again, specifying that ₹5 lakh was meant for a former police officer, ₹1 lakh each for Kale and Sagar, and the remaining ₹8 lakh for herself. Unable to cope with the mounting pressure, Satish contacted the police. An investigation revealed that the so-called police officer had no involvement in the matter.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) swiftly acted on the complaint and arrested Rudagi, Kale, and Sagar. They have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days as the investigation continues.

