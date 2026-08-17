No murder evidence yet in IPS officer’s mother’s death: Ambedkar Nagar Police

The death of the 92-year-old mother of an IPS officer in Ambedkar Nagar, initially suspected to be a murder after jewellery was allegedly found missing, has so far yielded no evidence of homicide, with a three-doctor panel finding no injury marks on her body, police said on Monday. Representational image (Sourced)

The post-mortem examination, conducted with videography, did not reveal any fact that could prima facie establish murder. Police, however, said the investigation would continue as scientific examination reports of the heart and viscera are awaited.

Ambedkar Nagar SP Prachi Singh said the post-mortem report of Indravati, mother of IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra, did not indicate any evidence of homicide. “However, in view of the apprehension expressed by the family and the missing jewellery, police are investigating all aspects. The scientific examination reports of the viscera and heart will be important,” she said.

The heart and viscera have been preserved for further examination. Histopathological examination of the heart will also be conducted to determine whether Indravati, who was reportedly a high blood pressure patient, died of cardiac arrest or another cause, police said.

According to Singh, at 1:13 pm on Saturday, IPS officer’s uncle Ramesh Chand Mishra informed the Malipur station house officer (SHO) that Indravati had died around 8 am. A police team reached the house and found no injury marks on her body.

The case took a different turn after Ashutosh Mishra reached his native village from Lucknow around 2:30 pm and was informed that some jewellery worn by his mother was missing. The missing articles allegedly included a gold chain, Tulsi necklace, nose pin, earrings and anklets. The family said no other household belongings appeared to have been disturbed.

Mishra subsequently lodged a case against unidentified persons, alleging that thieves had entered the house during the night and killed his mother after robbing her.

Indravati lived alone at her house in Rudha Dhamrua village after the death of her husband, around one-and-a-half years ago. Ashutosh was the couple’s only son, while they also had two married daughters.

The IPS officer had arranged a domestic help, Pyari, to look after his mother and used to visit the village periodically with his family.

On Sunday morning, Pyari reached the house around 9 am for cleaning and found Indravati lying on a cot. Assuming she was asleep, she called out to her but received no response. She then went to the adjoining house of Ramesh Chand, also known as Kallu, and informed him.

Kallu reached the house and later called Ashutosh at 9:49 am, saying his sister-in-law appeared to have died of a heart attack and asking him to come home. Police were informed around 1 pm.

After reaching the village, Ashutosh spoke to the domestic help and his uncle and examined the circumstances surrounding his mother’s death. It was then that the alleged disappearance of the jewellery came to light.

Ayodhya range DIG Somen Verma and SP Prachi Singh later reached the spot along with the Malipur police team and inspected the house and surrounding area. Police said there were no visible injury marks on Indravati’s body, though blood was noticed on her lips.

On Monday morning, relatives and family members took out Indravati’s funeral procession from Rudha Dhamrua village. Her last rites were performed in Ayodhya.

Police said the investigation would continue until the scientific examination reports establish the cause of death.