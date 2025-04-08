‘Senior leaders should know better’: Karnataka HC on Yediyurappa’s bail plea in POCSO case

The Karnataka High Court on Monday sought a response from the state government over former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s plea to modify the terms of his anticipatory bail in a child sexual abuse case. Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.(PTI)

Yediyurappa, who was granted anticipatory bail on February 7, had been restricted from leaving the jurisdiction of the trial court without prior approval.

In his latest application, the senior BJP leader has requested the court to ease this travel restriction, arguing that his role as a political leader necessitates frequent movement across the state and occasionally, the country, Deccan Herald reported.

Senior advocate C V Nagesh, appearing for Yediyurappa, made this case before Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur. However, the judge responded with a pointed remark, stating, “With great respect to the senior counsel and so-called senior political leader, they should be aware of all this, when they get involved in all these activities, which are totally deplorable. They should be standing on a higher pedestal to show…”

According to the publication, the bench also noted that the matter would only be taken up post-summer vacation, with Justice Yerur stating, “Now for the next one month, you are not going anywhere. I will not be sitting next week and resuming after April 21. After vacation, we will list the matter.”

Special Public Prosecutor Professor Ravivarma Kumar informed the court that he would submit detailed objections to the request for modification. The court has instructed the prosecution to file its response accordingly.

Case background

The case was registered on March 14 last year based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February 2, at his residence in Dollars Colony here.

Yediyurappa has been charged under Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence) and 214 (offering gift or restoration of property in consideration of screening offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

