Karnataka II PUC results 2025 at 12.30 pm today: Scores to be sent via SMS and published online

The results of the Karnataka II PU examinations held in March will be announced at 12.30 pm on Tuesday. The exams were conducted by KSEAB between March 1 and 20 across 1,171 centres in the state.(file)

Students can access their scores online from 1.30 pm onwards on the official website https://karresults.nic.in. Additionally, results will be sent via SMS to students on their registered mobile numbers.

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa is expected to officially release the results at the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) office in Bengaluru.

A total of 7.1 lakh students appeared for the exams, including 2.9 lakh from the science stream, 2.2 lakh from commerce, and 1.9 lakh from the humanities (arts) stream. The evaluation process involved over 30,000 assessors across 76 centres in Karnataka.

