Kannada actor Sanjana Galrani duped of 45 lakh in real estate scam: Report

A Bengaluru court has ordered businessman Rahul Tonse, also known as Rahul Shetty, to repay ₹61.4 lakh to Kannada film actress Sanjana Galrani after finding him guilty of cheating her under the guise of a real estate investment. The ruling came in a case dating back to 2018-19.(Instagram/@sanjjanaagalrani)

According to a report by Times of India, the ruling came in a case dating back to 2018-19, when Tonse allegedly took ₹45 lakh from Galrani in instalments, promising lucrative returns by investing in site properties in Bengaluru.

When he failed to deliver on his commitment and began evading her, Galrani approached the court, which led to a cheating case being registered against Tonse and his parents in October 2021 by the Indiranagar police, the report added.

As per the publication, Judge PS Santosh Kumar of the 28th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court directed Tonse to repay the amount with interest and sentenced him to six months’ simple imprisonment in case of non-payment.

During the trial, Galrani’s counsel argued that Tonse had issued two cheques, one for ₹30 lakh and another for ₹15 lakh, both of which were dishonoured. The ₹30 lakh cheque was stopped by Tonse, and the other bounced due to insufficient funds. Despite multiple legal notices, the businessman allegedly refused to settle the dues.

The court rejected Tonse’s claim that he had not received the legal notice, stating that he did not dispute the address or returned postal cover. Police say Tonse is currently abroad and a notice has been issued in his name, the report added.

