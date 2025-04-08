Menu Explore
ED raids 10 locations in Bengaluru, Shivamogga in Cooperative Bank scam probe

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2025 12:43 PM IST

The federal agency launched simultaneous searches at these locations across Bengaluru and Shivamogga.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out raids at 10 locations across Bengaluru and Shivamogga in Karnataka in connection with the alleged District Cooperative Bank scam, news agency ANI reported.

The operations are part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged scam involving the District Cooperative Bank.(HT_PRINT)
The operations are part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged scam involving the District Cooperative Bank.(HT_PRINT)

The federal agency launched simultaneous searches based on specific intelligence inputs under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into suspected financial irregularities and money laundering linked to the operations of the District Cooperative Bank.

(Also Read: 'Was misunderstood': Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara apologises after massive row over sexual assault remarks)

According to officials, the searches are aimed at gathering evidence related to suspected financial irregularities and money laundering linked to the cooperative bank, the report added.

ED has been tracking multiple leads following reports of misappropriation of funds within three banks' operations as multi-crore fraud committed by the directors, chief executives and staff members of the management board of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank Limited, Bengaluru; Sri Vasista Credit Souharda Co-operative Limited, Bengaluru; and Sri Guru Sarvabahuma Souharda Credit Co-operative, Bengaluru.

(With ANI inputs)

(Also Read: Tejasvi Surya slams DK Shivakumar’s ‘fanfare’ during Bengaluru pothole repair launch)

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
