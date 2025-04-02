Bengaluru water tariff set to rise as BWSSB faces 1,000 crore deficit, DK Shivakumar says hike ‘unavoidable’

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is considering an increase in the city's water tariff, with rates expected to go up by one paisa per litre, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Wednesday. Bengaluru water tariffs are likely to be increased. (AFP)

Defending the decision, Shivakumar stated that the hike was unavoidable due to financial constraints. "We have no choice but to raise the tariff by one paisa or even half a paisa per litre. However, I have directed that the hike be minimized for economically weaker sections. Small households will not be affected," he assured.

The BWSSB is grappling with financial losses amounting to ₹1,000 crore, he revealed. "For the next phase of funding, we need to show financial institutions like JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) that we are not operating as a charity. Without this, securing loans will be difficult," he explained.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a statewide protest, accusing the Congress-led government of imposing additional financial burdens on citizens. The opposition party is opposing not only the proposed water tariff hike but also recent increases in milk and diesel prices, power tariffs, and public transport fares.

Shivakumar hit back at the BJP, calling their protests politically motivated. He criticized them for ignoring the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (KERC) decision to reduce tariffs for certain consumer categories. Defending the milk price hike, he said, "Shouldn’t we support our farmers? Instead of protesting, let the BJP-led central government reduce the costs of cattle fodder, petrol, and diesel to benefit farmers. Their opposition proves they are anti-farmer."

On the issue of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) imposing a user fee for solid waste management, Shivakumar clarified that the move was in line with central government directives. "The BJP government had introduced this in 2022 at an excessively high rate. In fact, I have reduced it. The department has been asked to issue a clarification through an official press statement," he added.

Taking aim at JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy for criticizing the milk price hike, Shivakumar pointed out that Kumaraswamy’s own family runs the Hassan Milk Union. "If they are so concerned, let them reduce milk prices by ₹4 per litre in Hassan. Our focus is on supporting farmers," he remarked.

(With PTI inputs)