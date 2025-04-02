Heading to Bengaluru airport? Brace yourself for shelling out extra money. Here is why

As the Union Government has approved a hike in toll charges for vehicles passing through the Sadahalli toll plaza on the road leading to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, travel costs for commuters heading to and from the airport are set to increase. The revised tariffs will come into effect from midnight on April 2. Commuters travelling to Bengaluru airport from the city will have to pay extra money as toll prices set to increase.

Here are the revised fares?

With this revision, the already expensive toll at the airport road has become even more burdensome for daily travelers. The updated rates apply to both one-way and return journeys completed within 24 hours.

Under the new structure, light motor vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans will now pay ₹120 for a single journey and ₹180 for a round trip, up from the existing rates of ₹115 and ₹170. Light commercial vehicles, goods carriers, and minibuses will be charged ₹185 for a single trip and ₹275 for a return trip, compared to the previous ₹175 and ₹265. Larger vehicles such as buses and trucks will now be required to pay ₹370 for a one-way trip and ₹550 for a return journey, marking an increase from the earlier ₹355 and ₹535. Heavy motor construction equipment and three to six-axle vehicles will be charged ₹560 for a single journey and ₹840 for a return trip, while vehicles with more than seven axles will now be levied ₹725 for a one-way journey and ₹1,090 for a round trip.

There has been a growing demand to eliminate the toll at Bengaluru airport, as the collection plaza is located right before the airport access road. Many commuters argue that those heading exclusively to the airport should not be required to pay a highway toll. The additional cost has also led several cab drivers to avoid airport trips, resulting in long queues at the terminal with passengers waiting for available taxis.

Meanwhile, travelers on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will also face higher toll charges starting tomorrow, further increasing the financial burden on daily commuters. The hike in toll rates across key routes in Karnataka is expected to impact both public and private transport users.