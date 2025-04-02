Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Heading to Bengaluru airport? Brace yourself for shelling out extra money. Here is why

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2025 02:07 PM IST

Toll charges for vehicles at Bengaluru's Sadahalli toll plaza to Kempegowda International Airport are increasing from April 2. 

As the Union Government has approved a hike in toll charges for vehicles passing through the Sadahalli toll plaza on the road leading to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, travel costs for commuters heading to and from the airport are set to increase. The revised tariffs will come into effect from midnight on April 2.

Commuters travelling to Bengaluru airport from the city will have to pay extra money as toll prices set to increase.
Commuters travelling to Bengaluru airport from the city will have to pay extra money as toll prices set to increase.

Also Read - Rising road rage in Bengaluru: Drunk pillion rider harasses biker, snatches keys. Video

Here are the revised fares?

With this revision, the already expensive toll at the airport road has become even more burdensome for daily travelers. The updated rates apply to both one-way and return journeys completed within 24 hours.

Under the new structure, light motor vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans will now pay 120 for a single journey and 180 for a round trip, up from the existing rates of 115 and 170. Light commercial vehicles, goods carriers, and minibuses will be charged 185 for a single trip and 275 for a return trip, compared to the previous 175 and 265. Larger vehicles such as buses and trucks will now be required to pay 370 for a one-way trip and 550 for a return journey, marking an increase from the earlier 355 and 535. Heavy motor construction equipment and three to six-axle vehicles will be charged 560 for a single journey and 840 for a return trip, while vehicles with more than seven axles will now be levied 725 for a one-way journey and 1,090 for a round trip.

Also Read - Kannada gets space on Bengaluru airport website in new inclusivity push

There has been a growing demand to eliminate the toll at Bengaluru airport, as the collection plaza is located right before the airport access road. Many commuters argue that those heading exclusively to the airport should not be required to pay a highway toll. The additional cost has also led several cab drivers to avoid airport trips, resulting in long queues at the terminal with passengers waiting for available taxis.

Meanwhile, travelers on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will also face higher toll charges starting tomorrow, further increasing the financial burden on daily commuters. The hike in toll rates across key routes in Karnataka is expected to impact both public and private transport users.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Heading to Bengaluru airport? Brace yourself for shelling out extra money. Here is why
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On