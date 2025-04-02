Rising road rage in Bengaluru: Drunk pillion rider harasses biker, snatches keys. Video

Bengaluru is witnessing a worrying rise in road rage incidents, causing safety concerns for daily commuters. With new videos surfacing regularly on social media, reckless behavior on the city's roads is drawing increased scrutiny. One such recent video, which went viral on Instagram, captures an intoxicated individual harassing a biker on a busy stretch of Bengaluru. Bengaluru biker harassed by a possibly drunk man in a middle of the road. (Instagram/@redlinebaby86)

Take a look at the video

The video, shared by an Instagram user with the handle 'redlinebaby86,' depicts a shocking scene where a pillion rider, seemingly under the influence, aggressively confronts a motorcyclist for honking. As seen in the footage, the biker honked to alert the pillion rider, who then launched into a verbal altercation. Instead of letting the issue go, the drunk individual escalated the situation by hurling abuses and even attempting to snatch the biker’s keys and camera, which was recording the incident. When confronted, the miscreant finally backed off. Later in the video, both the pillion rider and the driver were seen recklessly riding on the wrong side of the road, further endangering themselves and others.

The video triggered a strong reaction from social media users, many of whom praised the biker for maintaining his composure. One user commented, "You handled the situation with great patience. It's disheartening to see Bengaluru's streets becoming more hostile." Another wrote, "This kind of nuisance is becoming increasingly common. It’s concerning how frequently such incidents occur." A third user suggested, "Someone needs to teach these troublemakers a lesson with a firm response."

Taking note of the video, Bengaluru Police reached out to the user who shared the clip to gather details about the intoxicated individual. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to curbing such incidents and have also warned commuters against taking matters into their own hands. Instead, they urge people to report such occurrences by dialing the emergency helpline number 112.

Reports suggest that incidents of road rage in Bengaluru have been on the rise, with miscreants often targeting vehicles from other states. In some cases, these confrontations have even escalated into extortion attempts.