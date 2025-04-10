Bengaluru woman gets life term after killing teenage daughter for lying about exam results: Report

In a deeply disturbing case from Bengaluru, a 59-year-old woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering her teenage daughter after learning that the girl had lied about her exam resultsm, reported The Times of India. The city court, which pronounced the verdict on Tuesday, also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict, Bhimaneni Padmini Rani. Bengaluru woman killed her daughter for lying about exam results.

Why the convict killed her own daughter?

According to the report, the incident occurred on April 29, 2024, at the family's home in Shastrinagar Banashankari. The victim, 17-year-old Sahiti Shivapriya, had initially claimed she had scored 95% in her II Pre-University (PU) examinations. However, a day before the murder, she admitted to her mother that she had actually failed in one subject — and blamed her for the poor performance, accusing her of not being supportive.

Doubting her daughter’s claims, Rani reached out to Sahiti’s close friend, only to discover the situation was worse than she had imagined. The friend revealed that Sahiti had failed in four subjects, not just one. This revelation triggered a bitter argument between the mother and daughter.

Public Prosecutor Bhaskar informed the court that Sahiti reacted rudely when confronted by her mother about the discrepancy. Consumed by feelings of betrayal and the fear of public humiliation—especially after having proudly shared Sahiti’s alleged academic success with relatives—Rani lost control. In a fit of rage, she attacked her daughter using two kitchen knives, fatally stabbing her.

Rani’s bond with her daughter had been especially strong. Sahiti was born 16 years after Rani’s marriage and had become her only emotional anchor following the death of her husband, Bhimaneni Maheshwar Rao, in 2020. The relationship, however, had reportedly become strained. Rani, who had undergone knee replacement surgery, felt emotionally neglected by her daughter during her recovery period.

According to a statement acessed by the publication, Rani confessed, “I had told all my relatives that my daughter was flying abroad after her excellent results. When I found out the truth, I felt shattered. I couldn’t bear the shame. In that moment, I decided to kill her.”