Kannada group launches survey on recruitment of locals in Bengaluru tech firms

A Kannada group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), began visiting technology companies in Bengaluru on Monday to survey how many local residents they have hired in the last three years, as part of its campaign demanding a larger share of private-sector jobs for Karnataka residents.

FILE PHOTO: A view on the city skyline in sunset light, in Bengaluru on May 4, 2026 (REUTERS)

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KRV launched its campaign, Agraha Abhiyana, despite an appeal by chief minister DK Shivakumar to not visit information technology and biotech companies to seek the data.

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KRV state president T A Narayana Gowda said it had deployed 10 teams of 10 members each to approach companies, submit memorandums, and collect information on their hiring practices. Gowda said they collected data from 100 establishments on Monday.

The organisation wants companies to disclose how many Kannadigas they employ, their representation across job categories and the opportunities offered to local candidates over the past three years.

The campaign follows complaints that qualified candidates from Karnataka were being overlooked in favour of applicants from outside the state. “We started with a survey of tech companies as there were complaints about discrimination in hiring, Kannadigas being sidelined during recruitment to favour outside candidates,” Gowda told reporters on Monday.

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{{^usCountry}} He said members had been instructed to maintain a cordial approach during their visits and avoid confrontations with company management or security personnel. “Our workers will approach the companies politely and explain their intention by displaying identity cards,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said members had been instructed to maintain a cordial approach during their visits and avoid confrontations with company management or security personnel. “Our workers will approach the companies politely and explain their intention by displaying identity cards,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Companies have been given four to five days to send across the information, Gowda said. The KRV communication seeks details on the total workforce, the proportion of employees from Karnataka, and recruitment figures for the previous three years. It also asks companies to disclose the distribution of Kannadigas across Group A, B, C and D positions, the facilities available to local employees and the standards used to assess applicants’ educational qualifications, professional abilities and experience.

KRV also wants companies to explain what steps they have taken to ensure that qualified candidates from Karnataka receive employment opportunities. It has also sought responses to complaints of unequal treatment in recruitment and called for greater investment in skill development, training and internships for local youth.

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Shivakumar had earlier asked the organisation not to visit the companies. “I appeal to all organisations not to visit IT-BT companies directly or take matters into their own hands. Such issues must be resolved through dialogue and within the framework of the law. Our government remains firmly committed to protecting the rights and interests of Kannadigas,” he said.

KRV claimed its field teams visited several establishments in Bengaluru and received a positive response. Gowda said companies operating in Karnataka should give Kannadigas the largest share of employment opportunities and recognise their responsibilities towards the state.