Karnataka: Arun Singh meets Yediyurappa, says "party will expand under him"
A day after former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was inducted into the new BJP parliamentary board, state BJP in-charge, Arun Singh met Yediyurappa on Thursday.
"I congratulate him on his appointment. He is a senior leader and has been CM four times. BJP would be able to expand throughout southern parts of the country under him," said Arun Singh after meeting him.
BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday announced that the reconstituted Parliamentary Board filled in all the vacancies that were created after the demise of senior leaders Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, and also after Venkaiah Naidu took over as the Vice President of India.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was also dropped from the Parliamentary board. Gadkari's exclusion from the board, which takes important decisions on behalf of the national executive of the party, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan has come as a surprise as he is a former BJP chief and the party has so far not removed its ex-presidents from the decision making process.
The Union Road and Transport Minister has also been dropped from the party's Central Election Committee (CEC).
Former Assam Chief Minister and present Ayush minister, Sarbananda Sonowal has made it to the list of the Parliamentary Board.
After the last Assembly elections, Sonowal had vacated the post of Assam chief minister making way for Himanta Biswa Sarma while Sonowal was brought to the Centre as a Cabinet Minister.
The party has also included the veteran leader from Karnataka BS Yediyurappa who had only last year resigned as Chief Minister after Basavaraj Bommai was made Chief Minister in his place.
K Laxman former president of the BJP from Telangana and presently serving as the party's OBC Morcha chief was recently brought to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. His appointment to the Parliamentary board has been seen as a push in the Southern state of Telangana.
Others included in the Parliamentary board are Sudha Yadav Satyanarayan Jatiya and Lal Singh Rajpura.
The party also released a list of members of the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC), which includes Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. It is another feather in the cap for Fadnavis, who was recently appointed as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and had helped return the BJP to power in the state.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has also been a member of the Parliamentary board and CEC for the longest period was dropped from the CEC.
Karnataka govt makes singing national anthem mandatory in all schools
The Karnataka government has issued an order making it mandatory to sing the national anthem at all government and private schools as well as pre-university colleges in the state. The Basavaraj Bommai-led government released a statement to all educational institutions on Wednesday after it reportedly received complaints that the national anthem was being skipped during morning assemblies in some schools. The order also quoted Section 7(2) (g) (I) of Karnataka Education Act, 1983, which said “it is necessary to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the National Flag and the National Anthem”.
UP: Quota politics back in focus; decision on including Nishads under SC soon
Quota-based politics seems to be returning to focus in Uttar Pradesh. A day after Bharatiya Janata Party ally, the Nishad Party, said that an announcement on moving their community from OBC to Scheduled Caste is imminent, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has now flagged its long -standing demand for implementation of the social justice committee report. It is a demand with which BJP's other ally, Apna Dal (Sonelal), isn't comfortable with.
Who took the decision, asks Sisodia amid row over resettling Rohingyas in Delhi
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday that he had written to Union home minister Amit Shah urging him to clarify the Centre's stand on shifting of Rohingya Muslims to EWS flats in the national capital. He asked who took the decision on the resettlement of the Rohingyas if it was not the Centre as neither the Delhi government had decided anything on it. Sisodia said while addressing a press conference.
ED raids in Delhi and UP in crackdown on Mukhtar Ansari, associates
LUCKNOW: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, 59, in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with a money laundering case registered against Ansari and his brother, Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari in July last year, people familiar with the matter said. In Mau, ED officials also raided the premises of his three business associates including a bus operator of Mau.
Examining possibility of providing job to kin of Dalit student: Gehlot
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government was examining the possibility of providing a government job to a family member of the Dalit student, who died after a teacher allegedly thrashed him in Jalore for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper castes. Gehlot asked Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to address the issue of untouchability.
