Karnataka BJP leaders stage protest over Hubbali arrest, slam Congress government

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leaders held a protest against the Congress-led government here following the arrest of a man in Hubballi for his alleged involvement in the riots after Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. HT Image

The protest was staged in Bengaluru and leaders including state president BY Vijayendra Bhaskar Rao, Sadananda Gowda and CN Ashwath Narayan took part in the protest.

BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan condemned the Congress government's approach on the matter and said there should be no appeasement politics.

"There should not be appeasement politics or misuse of the funds. Only vote bank politics is not appreciated by the people. They are trying to politicise the entire thing so that's the reason we are condemning the entire approach of the Congress government in Karnataka. Now they should realize to be nationalist, respect all sections," he said.

Senior leader DV Sadananda Gowda alleged the matter was politically motivated at a time when the date of consecration at Ayodhya's Ram Temple is nearing.

"Closing the cases, was it within the purview of legal boundaries? The appeasement politics of Siddaramaiah certainly will hit back at him within a very short period. Legal issues which need to be taken care of will be taken care of by BJP legally," he said.

"These are all political activities, 100 per cent politically motivated. Now when we are going to inaugurate Ayodhya Ram Mandir, at this juncture why would they do all this? Why this provocation?" he asked.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed the opposition's allegation of appeasement politics.

"What should be done to the wrongdoers? Should we just leave them? We have told the police to dispose of old cases. No innocents have been arrested. We will proceed according to the court's direction," the Chief Minister told reporters on Tuesday. (ANI)