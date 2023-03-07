Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka BJP MLA gets interim anticipatory bail in bribery case

Karnataka BJP MLA gets interim anticipatory bail in bribery case

ByYamini C S
Mar 07, 2023 04:26 PM IST

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, the prime accused in a corruption case registered by the Karnataka Lokayukta, was granted interim anticipatory bail on Tuesday by the Karnataka High court on a bail bond of ₹5 lakh.

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, the prime accused in a corruption case registered by the Karnataka Lokayukta, was granted interim anticipatory bail on Tuesday by the Karnataka High court on a bail bond of 5 lakh. This comes after the MLA's son, Prashanth Madal, was caught taking a bribe of 40 lakh during a Lokayukta raid on Thursday.

Madal Virupakshappa is a BJP MLA from the Channagiri constituency in Davanagere district.
Virupakshappa was granted the anticipatory bail with the condition that he has to appear before the investigation officer within 48 hours for questioning. He was further barred from entering the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) office - where he was chairman - until further orders.

After the initial discovery that Prashanth was accepting a bribe of 40 lakh as the first instalment of a Rs-81-lakh deal on behalf of his father, a sitting MLA from the Channagiri constituency in Davanagere district, further inspection led to the discovery of more than 2 crore from the office.

After several raids and searches at the various locations owned by the father-son duo, the Lokayukta found more than 6 crore unaccounted cash, gold and silver jewellery with ornaments, luxury cars, investment documents and evidence indicating that the MLA owned over 400 acres of land across Karnataka.

In this light, the Karnataka Congress had staged a massive protest against the ruling BJP government on Saturday, demanding the arrest of the BJP MLA and the resignation of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. Several leaders including former CM Siddaramaiah, Priyank Kharge and Randeep Singh Surjewala were detained by the police.

These developments come barely two months before the southern state is due for assembly elections.

