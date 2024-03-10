Karnataka BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde sparked a new controversy after he said that there is a need to rewrite the majority of the Indian constitution. He alleged that the Congress leaders in the past amended the constitution to downgrade Hinduism and said that it must be prioritised. Karnataka BJP MP calls for ‘rewriting constitution’: Report

He also said that the BJP alone would need 400 Lok Sabha seats to do that in the upcoming general election.

Hegde, a sitting MP from Uttara Kannada said, “You all must help BJP to win over 400 seats. Why does the BJP need 400+ seats? Congress leaders in the past made changes to the constitution and made it in a way that it doesn’t put Hinduism in front. We need to change it and save our religion. We already have a two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, and we do not have that in Rajya Sabha to amend the constitution. 400+ numbers will help us achieve that.”

Hegde also said that the BJP must get a two-thirds majority even in the state. “We need a two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and even in the state. All hurdles to rewrite the constitution will then go away and help us to put Hinduism in the forefront,” he added.

This comes when the Karnataka government has been organising a statewide ‘Constitution awareness programme’ to educate people about the Indian constitution.



Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had said few days ago, “Some people are saying that they will change the constitution if they come to power. A few leaders who do not even know the power of the Indian constitution are making irresponsible comments. People need to be aware of how great our Indian constitution is, and this drive will help them to learn about it," he said.

Several opposition leaders like Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and TMC’s Mamta Banerjee have alleged that the BJP has plans to change India’s constitution. In December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejected any talk of amending the Constitution as meaningless and said his government will not do that.