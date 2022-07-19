Karnataka CM Bommai asks sellers to not hike rate of dairy items
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the hike in milk and curd prices can be avoided by claiming reimbursements.
“GST (goods and services tax) of 5% has been imposed on packaged and branded milk and curds. The sellers could claim the reimbursement and thus avoid the hike in prices,” Bommai said, after casting his ballot in the presidential election in Bengaluru.
“There is no need to hike the prices. This message would be conveyed after discussing it in the GST Council,” the chief minister said.
Prices of milk and curd will effectively go up by around ₹2 for a 200 ml packet, and dealers have already started charging higher prices.
The statements come days after the new GST rates were to come into effect on Monday after the 47th GST council meeting held in June.
Several other items would get more expensive, which include atta (flour), paneer, curd, and hospital rooms with rent above ₹5,000. Meanwhile, an 18% GST will be levied on tetra packs.
There would be a 12% hike in GST imposed on maps and charts, including atlases.
There would also be an 18% hike on fees charged by banks for the issue of cheques. Items like printing, writing, drawing ink, knives with cutting blades, paper knives, pencil sharpeners, LED lamps, drawing, and marking out instruments will be hiked to 18% from the earlier 12%, and Solar water heaters would now attract 12% GST from the earlier 5%.
Even services, including work contracts for roads, bridges, railways, metro, effluent treatment plants, and crematoriums will see an increase in the GST to 18% from the current 12%.
Soon after the announcement, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the attack against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on the issue.
“HIGH taxes, NO jobs BJP’s masterclass on how to destroy what was once one of the world’s fastest-growing economies,” Gandhi said in a post on Twitter.
“This #GabbarSinghTax is impartial in terms of burdening every common man of this country. Many voted @BJP4India hoping for ‘Acche Din’ & even they will be equally affected. This affects people of every caste, religion & party,” Siddaramaiah, the Congress legislature party leader, said in a post on Twitter.
The Congress leader added that fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi are leading lavish lives abroad while Prime Minister Modi is making policies that hit the poor the hardest.
“Vegetables & other essential food prices have already gone up due to increase in fuel prices. The income of families also has come down due to unemployment. Instead of helping people,
@BJP4India is trying to burden them even more with #GabbarSinghTax Only fascists can do this,” Siddaramaiah said.
