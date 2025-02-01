Menu Explore
Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar urges fair budget allocation, demands justice in Union Budget 2025

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2025 01:07 PM IST

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also echoed the need for equitable resource distribution and fair treatment for Karnataka's financial concerns.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed hopes for a better financial allocation for the state in the Union Budget 2025, which is currently being presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He emphasized that the central government should avoid any discriminatory treatment towards Karnataka and urged it to consider the welfare of Kannadigas while framing the budget.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (ANI)
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (ANI)

Shivakumar also outlined key demands for the state, highlighting Karnataka's consistent contribution to the nation's economic growth. Taking to social media, he wrote, "Karnataka has always played a crucial role in the country's development, and I expect the Union Government to acknowledge this by addressing important concerns in the budget."

Detailing the state’s demands, he further stated, "Approve Karnataka’s water projects. Increase funding to enhance the state's disaster management system. Ensure tax justice for Karnataka. Release pending financial dues for the state's farmers. Hoping that the Union Budget 2025 will finally reflect the BJP-led government's commitment to Kannadigas."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also called for Karnataka to receive a fair share of resources, stressing the importance of upholding federalism. "For our federal structure to remain robust, the Centre must adopt a fair, transparent, and impartial approach towards all states. Rather than viewing states merely as revenue generators, the Centre must address their financial concerns with fairness and empathy. Resource allocation, including tax devolution, must be based on scientific and equitable principles," he stated ahead of the budget presentation.

Siddaramaiah further emphasized that states like Karnataka, which drive national development, should receive adequate financial backing. "The Centre must acknowledge their contributions and respond positively to their financial needs, ensuring an equitable and just distribution of resources," he added. However, as of the time of reporting, no significant Karnataka-specific announcements had been made in the Union Budget 2025.

