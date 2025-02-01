'How are people affording it?’: Woman questions rising Delhi-Bengaluru flight fares as prices double since 2022

A recent post on social media has highlighted the sharp rise in flight fares for those traveling between Delhi and Bengaluru, with a woman pointing out that a one-way ticket that once cost her ₹3,500 in 2022 now stands at ₹8,500, even when booked two weeks in advance. Representational Image

In her post, Khushboo Verma questioned the impact of inflation on airfares and expressed frustration at the lack of action to address the issue. "What is this inflation? And why is no one doing anything about it? How are people affording it?" she wrote, reflecting the growing concern over increasing travel costs.

Check out the full post here:

How did X users react to the post?

X users had mixed reactions to the post, with many pointing out broader economic factors behind the rising airfares. One user dismissed corporate greed as the reason, stating, “This is not due to corporate greed. The real issue is oil prices, especially after Russia vs Ukraine. Most airlines are actually in loss.”

Some compared fares on different routes, highlighting the disparity. "A few hours back, I booked a flight from Dubai to Mumbai for ₹9,000 for next week, while a Mumbai to Jaipur flight cost me ₹7,000" one person shared. Another added, “At least you're flying from Delhi. Just try searching for a ticket from Jabalpur—it’s already ₹10,000 for the next two weeks.”

Others pointed out that inflation isn’t just affecting airfare. "I’m seeing this inflation not just in flights but in so many other things. Car prices have shot up, and real estate is crazy. Funny enough, I recently recommended an office chair to a friend, which I bought in 2021. I was shocked to see the exact model now costs almost double," wrote one user.

Many agreed that travel costs have become unsustainable. "It’s wild, right? Inflation rates can really hike travel costs. Many folks are opting for road trips or trains to save money these days," another user noted.

