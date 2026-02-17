Bengaluru, The Karnataka government and France on Tuesday discussed expanding collaboration to strengthen technology infrastructure and development, artificial intelligence, and defence manufacturing. Karnataka, France explore deeper ties in AI, aerospace, defence manufacturing

Karnataka Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge met Anne Le Hénaff, Minister Delegate for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs, Government of France, in Bengaluru.

The meeting focused on expanding collaboration in innovation, skilling, AI, aerospace and defence manufacturing, startup ecosystems and digital governance, with both sides expressing strong interest in building long-term, structured partnerships between Karnataka and France, according to a statement issued by Kharge's office.

France highlighted its growing need for skilled engineers and technology professionals and expressed interest in partnering with Karnataka on structured talent development and skilling in emerging technologies, the statement said.

"The discussions built on the strong foundation of Indo-French collaboration in areas such as aerospace, animation and emerging technologies, including earlier engagements through Centres of Excellence, academic partnerships and startup exchange programmes," it said.

The two sides also reviewed ongoing engagement with French innovation ecosystems and institutions, including incubation and innovation platforms in Paris.

Kharge outlined Karnataka's vision to create dedicated innovation, skills and manufacturing corridors with global partners, particularly in the context of the Indo-French Year of Innovation.

He highlighted the state's proposal to strengthen engagement through the Global Innovation Alliance and to establish a physical institutional platform in Karnataka to support French startups, SMEs and MSMEs seeking market access, R&D collaboration and a long-term presence in India.

"A couple of areas where we can move quickly and decisively are skills, innovation and advanced manufacturing. We can work towards a skills corridor focused on emerging technologies, an innovation corridor linking our Centres of Excellence, incubators and research institutions, and a stronger partnership in aerospace and defence supply chains," Kharge said.

"Bengaluru can be a gateway for French companies entering India, and Paris can be a gateway for our startups entering France and the European Union," he added.

Hénaff said France's approach to AI is guided by three priorities: building sustainable AI, ensuring AI serves the public interest, and strengthening the protection of children in the digital world.

"As we deepen our cooperation with Karnataka, we see strong opportunities to work together on responsible, trustworthy and inclusive AI by combining innovation, regulation and public policy to ensure technology benefits society while safeguarding our values," she said.

