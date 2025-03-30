Karnataka govt approves 69 projects worth over ₹3500.86 crore
Karnataka government approved 69 projects worth ₹3500.86 crore, aiming to create nearly 24,954 jobs.
Karnataka government has approved 69 projects with a total investment of ₹3500.86 crore during the 152nd meeting of the state-level monitoring committee held here on Saturday.
These projects approved under the leadership of Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development M B Patil are expected to create employment opportunities for approximately 24,954 people across the state, a statement from the minister's office said.
Among the notable approvals are Jyoti CNC Automation Limited, which plans to invest ₹285 crore on machine tool centre with an employment of 3,394 people, and Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd plans to invest ₹250 crore in manufacturing of soaps and detergents.
Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Private Limited plans to invest ₹249 crore in manufacturing of beverages.
With these projects, Patil reaffirmed the government's commitment to facilitating industrial investments and strengthening Karnataka's economy by supporting high-impact projects that drive sustainable development and job creation.
According to the minister's office, 12 projects with capital investments exceeding ₹50 crore, totaling ₹2311.88 crore are set to generate employment for approximately 18,972 people and 55 projects with investments between ₹15 crore and ₹50 crore, amounting to ₹1148.98 crore, are expected to provide employment for around 5,832 people while two schemes with a capital investment of ₹40 crore is expected to create employment for 150 people.
"The Government of Karnataka remains committed to fostering industrial growth and employment generation through strategic investments. The approved projects span diverse sectors, reinforcing the state's position as a leading investment destination," it stated.
