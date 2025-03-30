Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka govt approves 69 projects worth over 3500.86 crore

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 30, 2025 10:38 AM IST

Karnataka government approved 69 projects worth ₹3500.86 crore, aiming to create nearly 24,954 jobs. 

Karnataka government has approved 69 projects with a total investment of 3500.86 crore during the 152nd meeting of the state-level monitoring committee held here on Saturday.

Karnataka industries minister MB Patil.
Karnataka industries minister MB Patil.

Also Read - Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra distances himself from Yatnal’s expulsion, says decision was high command’s call

These projects approved under the leadership of Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development M B Patil are expected to create employment opportunities for approximately 24,954 people across the state, a statement from the minister's office said.

Among the notable approvals are Jyoti CNC Automation Limited, which plans to invest 285 crore on machine tool centre with an employment of 3,394 people, and Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd plans to invest 250 crore in manufacturing of soaps and detergents.

Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Private Limited plans to invest 249 crore in manufacturing of beverages.

With these projects, Patil reaffirmed the government's commitment to facilitating industrial investments and strengthening Karnataka's economy by supporting high-impact projects that drive sustainable development and job creation.

According to the minister's office, 12 projects with capital investments exceeding 50 crore, totaling 2311.88 crore are set to generate employment for approximately 18,972 people and 55 projects with investments between 15 crore and 50 crore, amounting to 1148.98 crore, are expected to provide employment for around 5,832 people while two schemes with a capital investment of 40 crore is expected to create employment for 150 people.

Also Read - From Nandini milk to Namma Metro: How Bengaluru's cost of living has skyrocketed in a year

"The Government of Karnataka remains committed to fostering industrial growth and employment generation through strategic investments. The approved projects span diverse sectors, reinforcing the state's position as a leading investment destination," it stated.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka govt approves 69 projects worth over 3500.86 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On