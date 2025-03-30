Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra distances himself from Yatnal’s expulsion, says decision was high command’s call

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra has distanced himself from the expulsion of senior leader and MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, asserting that the decision was made solely by the party's central leadership after prolonged scrutiny. He emphasized that he had made sincere efforts to maintain unity within the party, including attempts to engage with Yatnal. BJP leader BY Vijayendra(X)

Addressing the media on Saturday, Vijayendra revealed that for nearly a year, he had endured Yatnal’s remarks targeting him and his father, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, all in the interest of party harmony. He insisted that his patience in the matter should be acknowledged.

His response came after Yatnal appeared on Kannada news channels, launching a fresh attack against him and Yediyurappa. Declaring his commitment to fighting dynasty politics, corruption, and power adjustments in Karnataka, Yatnal vowed to travel across the state to raise public awareness about restoring the BJP’s core values. However, he clarified that he had no intention of forming a new party and instead aimed to return to the BJP by regaining respect and influence.

Yatnal pledged to purge the party of corrupt elements and those treating it as their personal fiefdom, reaffirming his commitment to protecting Hindu interests in the state. His expulsion from the BJP came on Wednesday, with the central leadership citing repeated indiscipline as the reason for barring him from the party for six years.

For months, the internal divide within the Karnataka BJP had been apparent, with Yatnal leading a faction that demanded Vijayendra’s removal as state president. He had frequently accused Vijayendra of engaging in political compromises with the ruling Congress and attempting to consolidate power alongside his father.

Responding to these allegations, Vijayendra stated that the party’s high command had made several attempts to correct Yatnal’s behavior, even issuing multiple notices. Shortly after taking charge as BJP’s state president, Vijayendra had also sought to resolve issues with Yatnal, reaching out through senior party leaders, including MLC Ravi Kumar. He even invited Yatnal for a dinner meeting during a legislature session to discuss differences, highlighting that he considered himself junior to Yatnal in both age and political experience.

Emphasizing his role as state president, Vijayendra reiterated that his priority was to keep the party united and that he had worked sincerely toward this goal. He acknowledged that the final decision to expel Yatnal was taken by party leadership after observing the situation for an extended period.

Dismissing claims that he or his father influenced the expulsion, Vijayendra underscored Yediyurappa’s contributions to building the BJP in Karnataka. He maintained that he had tolerated personal and political attacks in the larger interest of the party. The decision, he assured, was entirely in the hands of the central leadership, and he had exerted no influence over it.

Rejecting speculation that he was celebrating Yatnal’s ousting, Vijayendra remarked that such a mindset would make him unfit to lead the party in the state. He reiterated that his primary objective was not personal political ambition but ensuring BJP’s independent rise to power in Karnataka.

When asked whether he would support appeals from certain party leaders to reconsider Yatnal’s expulsion, Vijayendra stated that he fully respected and accepted the high command’s decision.

