Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre on Tuesday inaugurated 6,342 village libraries across the state to expand access to knowledge and promote reading habits among rural students.

Karnataka inaugurates 6,342 village libraries to boost reading among rural students more less

The new libraries will function as branch libraries in addition to the 5,888 existing Arivu Kendras operating under gram panchayats.

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Speaking after inaugurating a village library, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister said the existing Arivu Kendras function as community libraries and digital learning centres for at least eight hours a day, six days a week.

The newly launched branch libraries will operate for six hours a day, from 10 am to 4 pm, on Saturdays and Sundays, he said.

Explaining the need for the initiative, the minister said a gram panchayat generally covers four to five villages, depending on the population, while the main Arivu Kendra is usually located at the panchayat headquarters.

As a result, several villages lack access to library facilities. To bridge this gap, the government has decided to establish branch libraries at an estimated cost of ₹4 lakh each, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Khandre said the village libraries would help promote knowledge among rural students and encourage children and young people to develop reading habits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khandre said the village libraries would help promote knowledge among rural students and encourage children and young people to develop reading habits. {{/usCountry}}

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"Books help us hold our heads high in life," he said, expressing concern that children and young people were increasingly spending their time watching mobile phone reels and playing video games.

Libraries would encourage them to cultivate an interest in reading, he said.

"Many rural students and young people are keen on reading but cannot afford to buy books due to financial constraints. Libraries would help bridge this gap, while reading would also enhance creativity among children," he added.

Khandre said gram panchayat libraries had been upgraded into Arivu Kendras with digital learning resources and facilities.

Assistive learning devices have also been provided to make the centres accessible to persons with disabilities.

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As many as 899 Beacon Libraries have been developed to support the learning needs of children with visual and hearing disabilities, he said.

Children aged between six and 18 years are being provided free membership at Arivu Kendras, where they can borrow books and read them at home.

The initiative has resulted in more than 51 lakh children being registered as members of rural libraries across Karnataka, the minister said.

The government has ensured a monthly honorarium of ₹19,201 for librarians working at Arivu Kendras, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.