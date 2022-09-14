Karnataka : JDS leaders stage protest against Hindi Diwas celebrations at B'luru
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai later stressed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is against the imposition of Hindi in the state.
After writing to the Karnataka government on Hindi Diwas celebrations in the state, the opposition Janata Dal (Secular) protested outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday. MLAs sang Kannada songs and asked the state government to not use public money for Hindi Diwas events.
"What is the necessity of Hindi Diwas celebrations in a state which speaks Kannada? Union home minister Amit Shah says Hindi will unite the country and I do not understand what is the reason to unite a country already united... by imposing a language," JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said.
"The people of this country have been living like brothers and sisters but BJP government wants to impose Hindi on people who take pride on speaking mother tongue," the ex chief minister said.
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai later stressed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is against the imposition of Hindi in the state. On Wednesday he told the Assembly, "Our government is entirely committed to protecting Kannada language... prime minister Narendra Modi instructed us to prioritise regional languages and called every language as 'national language'."
"There is no question of imposing the other language on people of Karnataka."
He also said his government would introduce a law to protect local languages.
"We are going to make usage of Kannada mandatory, including in this House. We are even going introduce a legal act regarding this and will be presenting it in this house soon."
-
Delhi police question actor Jacqueline Fernandez in conman case
The Delhi police are questioning actor Jacqueline Fernandez at the headquarters of the Economic Offences Wing(EOW) at Mandir Marg in connection with the case of fraud involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, said people familiar with the matter. The Delhi police earlier summoned her on August 29 and September 12, but she did not appear before the investigating officer at the EOW headquarters.
-
Karnataka: This Udupi man rolls himself on pothole-riddled highway. Here’s why
In another unique protest against pothole-riddled roads in Karnataka, a man on Tuesday performed 'Urulu Seve', a traditional religious ritual, in Udupi's Indrali bridge which is located on the Udupi-Manipal national highway. The man even offered 'aarti' and broke a coconut on the damaged road. A social worker from Udupi, Nityananda Olakadu, decided to perform the Urulu Seve to draw the attention of officials and politicians to the condition of roads in Udupi.
-
NDMC deploys 16 teams to prevent littering, illegal hawking along Kartavya Path
New Delhi Municipal Council has divided the Kartavya Path into eight zones and deployed 16 teams of 32 civic officials from the public health and enforcement departments across two shifts to prevent littering, spitting, and illegal hawking. Thirty-two civil defence volunteers will assist the teams, which can slap fines ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 2000. An NDMC official said the teams will focus on violations, encroachment removal, and regulating activities of licensed vendors.
-
Bengal Police start probe into Kolkata clashes, arrest over 20 for assault
More than 20 people have been arrested in specific cases of assault on police officers and destruction of government property in Kolkata and Howrah during Bharatiya Janata Party's Nabanna Chalo (March to Nabanna) agitation, police officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday. An assistant commissioner of Kolkata Police, Debjit Chatterjee, suffered multiple fractures in his right arm when he was assaulted with sticks while he was trying to run away from a mob.
-
'Try the bus': Twitter on CEO's grumble over price to reach Bengaluru airport
CEO of The Ken, Rohin Dharmakumar, joined the rant on the exorbitant prices of a cab ride to the Bengaluru airport, triggering a fresh debate on commuter problems in the city. “A 1 hour Uber to Bengaluru airport costs 60-130% the price of a 1.5 hour flight to Mumbai,” he wrote on Twitter and shared screenshots to support the same. Another Twitter post on the same issue was a complete contradiction to Dharmakumar's post.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics