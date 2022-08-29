Karnataka rains : Bengaluru-Mysuru highway submerged. Watch
The highway which is all set to open in October has been submerged in water and many vehicles are stuck on the both lanes of Bengaluru - Mysore highway.
Heavy rains lashed out Mandya and Ramanagara in Karnataka and it took a serious toll on the vehicular traffic between Bengaluru and Mysuru. The highway which is all set to open in October has been submerged in water and many vehicles are stuck on the both lanes of Bengaluru - Mysore highway.
In videos that have gone viral on social media, many vehicles were seen stuck in water including state run buses on the highway. Passengers including women and children who got stuck inside the bus were rescued by the locals.
Watch the video here :
The Ramanagara police have directed the traffic and asked commuters to take an alternative route. They asked passengers who travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru to take Bengaluru – Kanakapura – Mysuru road instead of Bengaluru Mysuru highway.
A yellow alert has already been issued to Ramanagara, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya and Kolar districts of Karnataka. According to the IMD(Indian Meteorological Department), light to heavy moderate rains are expected to continue for next few days in these places in the state. The department has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning in a few areas.
According to KSNDMC(Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre) data, the Vidyapeetha region in South Bengaluru saw 66mm rainfall on Sunday which is the highest rainfall in the city.
