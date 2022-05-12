Karnataka to bring anti-conversion ordinance, says chief minister Bommai

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government plans to bring an ordinance to outlaw religious conversions months after the state assembly passed an anti-conversion bill prohibiting conversion from one religion to another by “misrepresentation, force, fraud, allurement or marriage” in December amid Opposition protests. The legislation is modelled on similar laws in other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The state’s bicameral legislature got prorogued before the bill could not be taken up for passage in the state legislative council, where the BJP does not have a majority.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said since the legislature is not in session, they are bringing the ordinance. He added the ordinance will be presented before the Cabinet.

An ordinance can be brought for six months when the legislature is not in session. It has to be converted into law within six weeks of the start of a session, or else it lapses.

The elections for the teachers and graduates’ constituencies of the legislative council are due to be held on June 3, which presents the BJP with a chance to gain a majority in the House.

The government passed the anti-conversion bill in the assembly to bring in “public order” amid rising attacks on Christians, whom several ruling BJP legislators have accused of being involved in a “conversion racket”.

The bill proposes imprisonment from three to five years with a fine of ₹25,000. For violation of provisions with respect to minors, women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, offenders will face imprisonment from three to 10 years and a fine of not less than ₹50,000.

It is part of the plans to introduce laws based on the agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s ideological fountainhead, to outlaw cattle slaughter, etc.

The Centre in February told Parliament it has no plans to bring a nationwide anti-conversion law to regulate interfaith marriages in the country and that the issues related to conversions were primarily the concern of state governments.

This came as anti-conversion laws in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh outlawed religious conversions by marriage and triggered a controversy. The laws were promulgated after a campaign against “love jihad”, the term Hindu groups use to describe relationships between Muslim men and Hindu women.

Punishments under the anti-conversion laws range between one to 10-year imprisonment in case of “forced “conversion for marriage.” Rights activists have criticised these laws, saying they are being used to persecute minorities.

Muslims have been at the receiving end of a series of campaigns in Karnataka targeting their lifestyle and livelihoods.