Karnataka to enforce Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act soon
The Karnataka government is chalking out an idea of training police sub-inspector level officers to prevent animal cruelty and to enforce the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act.
Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B. Chavan said, "the government is thinking of training police sub-inspector level officers to prevent animal cruelty and to enforce the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act".
He conducted a meeting with the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board at Pasupalana Bhavan in Hebbal, Bengaluru on Monday.
Cases are being registered across the state under the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act. But Minister Prabhu Chavan expressed displeasure that illegal cattle traffickers and owners of illegal slaughterhouses are escaping punishment due to non-compliance with the Cattle Slaughter Prevention and Protection Act 2020 while registering cases.
Prabhu Chavan opined, "it is possible to effectively implement the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act by training police sub-inspector level officers in each district to enforce the Cattle Slaughter Prevention and Protection Act 2020 while registering FIR".
The members brought to the attention of the minister that the names entered in the charge sheet were being omitted, he said, "the police officers need to be convinced about the implementation of this act".
Unauthorized cow slaughter, transportation, and storage of beef in the state are not being prevented.
Chavan said, "will hold a meeting with the Home Minister in light of the opinion received from the members that the police department is cooperating in some areas, but in some areas, they are not cooperating without registering an FIR despite complaints".
Animal Husbandry Minister further added that the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board has been established to prevent cruelty and violence against animals by effectively implementing the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act in the state.
All officers and veterinarians of the department are working hard to prevent cow slaughter. At the same time, he commented that it is possible to close down illegal slaughterhouses and prevent cow slaughter only when the public cooperates.
He said that in order to provide convenience to the farmers and cattle breeders, the health care of the dumb animals is being done through well-equipped surgical vehicles for the preservation, care, and health care of the cattle.
Chavan further added, "after I became the Minister of Animal Husbandry Department, I have always been involved in the protection of cattle by raising and nurturing them and protecting them from illegal slaughterhouses".
Prabhu Chavan said, "the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, Establishment of Animal Welfare Board, Establishment of Animal Helpline Center, One Government Goshala in the district, Recruitment of 400 Veterinary Doctors and 250 Junior Veterinary Inspectors, Gomata Cooperative Society, Punyakoti Adoption Project, Work of converting Goshalas into self-sufficient Goshalas is in progress".
On the same occasion, Minister Prabhu Chavan congratulated the new members. On this occasion, Kittur MLA animal welfare committee member Mahantesh Doddanagowda Patil, department secretary Salma K. Faheem, director Dr. Manjunath Palegar and many others were present in the meeting.
Two agencies engaged for e-waste management in Ghaziabad city
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has engaged two private agencies to collect and properly dispose of electronic waste (E-waste) from households in 100 residential wards, in accordance with provisions of the E-waste Management Rules. Ghaziabad city had no provision for the collection and scientific disposal of E-waste so far. City health officer, Mithilesh Kumar added that there is no estimation of E-waste generation in the city available with the corporation.
Ludhiana Akali leader, supporters create ruckus at police station, held
Shiromani Akali Dal Ludhiana district vice-president Vipan Sood Kaka along with his supporters damaged windowpanes at police station division number 5 and misbehaved with police personnel after he was issued a challan for wrong parking on Monday night. The SHO division number 5 police station, Inspector Jasbir Singh, issued a challan to him for wrong parking. Sood called up his supporters and asked them to reach the police station.
Chief minister Adityanath asks Noida authority to enforce ban on plastic effectively
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the Noida authority to effectively enforce the ban on plastic bags with the help of technology. He inspected the integrated command control centre in Sector 94 where police oversee the enforcement of traffic rules and safety measures. The CM also inspected the waste management and health department control room. Adityanath reached Sector 94 at around 3pm and stayed at the facility for 10 minutes.
2 men hired for a paint job kill shopkeeper for ₹40,000 in phone wallet, caught
NEW DELHI: Two men contracted by a shopkeeper in south Delhi's Jamia Nagar to give hIslam Ahmad's'house and shop a fresh coat of paint killed him late on Monday and stole his mobile phone, police said on Tuesday after tracking down the phone, and the two suspects 20km away in Paharganj. Ahmad has a shop in the Shaheen Bagh area and sells shoes. Since the man's mobile phone was missing, it was first put under surveillance.
Noida authority to form panel to look into dog related issues
The Noida authority is planning to form a committee comprising officials, residents and experts to look into issues related to dogs — both pets and strays — in residential areas and apartment complexes, officials informed. Though pet registration has begun in Noida, people still have not registered their pets, Indu Prakash, officer on special duty, Noida authority added. Prakash further informed that the committee would be formed following approval from the authority's chief executive officer.
