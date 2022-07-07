‘Do not sacrifice cattle for Bakrid festival,’ Karnataka Minister appeals; warns of stern action against offenders
Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan appealed to people not to sacrifice cattle for the Bakrid festival while warning of stern action against the offenders.
The Minister emphasised the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act has already been in force in Karnataka. He instructed the officials of the Animal Husbandry Department and the Police Department to keep an eagle eye on the illegal movement of cows and beef to/from outside the state and be proactive in preventing cow slaughter.
Generally, during the Bakrid festival, there is a tradition of sacrifice, for which livestock such as cow, ox, calf and camels are also used, said Chavan.
He said that the police department and district commissioners have already been informed to ensure that cows are not slaughtered for any reason as the ban on cow slaughter has been strictly implemented in the state.
"Animal Husbandry Department officials and police department officials in all the border areas of the state should be vigilant and ensure that the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act is not violated. If cow slaughter is found, an FIR will be registered in the local police station immediately and strict action will be taken against the culprits," Chavan said.
Minister Prabhu Chavan appealed to the public to be aware of the cattle slaughter prevention and protection Act, 2020, which allows cases to be filed against the sellers and buyers of cattle for cow slaughter.
He warned that animal husbandry department officials have been given district-wise responsibility and if any cow slaughter is found to be taking place in their respective areas, stern action will be taken against such officials.
A task force has been appointed in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zone and taluks of the city district to prevent cow slaughter on the occasion of Bakrid in Bengaluru city district and any slaughter of cattle (including cow, cow, ox, bull, calf, camel and thirteen-year-old buffalo) will be immediately taken against them, Minister Prabhu Chavan has warned that disciplinary action will be taken in this regard.
Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) will likely be observed on July 10. However, it depends on the sighting of the moon.
Eid-ul-Azha is also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, people distribute the offerings to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and needy.
Synthetic running track on Sukhna Lake gets Chandigarh administrator’s nod
Chandigarh Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for a synthetic running track at Sukhna Lake. UT adviser Dharam Pal, said, “The Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee had earlier given its go-ahead for the proposal. Next, the detailed plan and cost estimates will be prepared; and then, tenders will be floated for the project.” A UT official said the proposed track is part of the administration's efforts to give Sukhna Lake a major facelift.
Soon, 2 over-bridges to cut travel time between Kalka, Zirakpur
The National Highway Authority of India has approved two over-bridges, which are likely to reduce travel time between Kalka and Zirakpur and alleviate traffic jams on the stretch by next year. NHAI has already floated tenders for the 60-m wide over-bridges, which will be constructed at a cost of ₹50 crore. It has invited bids for the “construction and site improvement of the four-lane national highway (NH-22) on the Zirakpur-Parwanoo junction.”
Close shave for 15 students as bus skids into waterlogged ditch in Zirakpur
Fifteen students had a narrow escape after their school bus skidded into a waterlogged open drain in Daulat Singhwala village in Phabat area of Zirakpur. The bus, which was ferrying students of Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula, was making way for another school bus when it skidded into the overflowing drain. The bus tilted in the drain, but passersby and parents were able to rescue the children through the driver's window.
Three missing as car washes away near Nayagaon
Tricity residents woke up to heavy rainfall for the second time this month on Wednesday. Three people went missing after a taxi, shuttling two commuters, was swept away in a flashflood in the Patiala-Ki-Rao rivulet as the driver attempted to cross the causeway in Tanda Village near Nayagaon. The owner of the vehicle, Rakesh Kumar told the police that Gaurav had called him saying two people, travelling to Baddi, had booked his cab.
97mm rain: Chandigarh witnesses wettest July day in 5 years
Chandigarh received 97mm rainfall between 6am and 8.30am, the heaviest rain in July since 2017, as per the India Meteorological Department. It received another 0.9mm of rainfall during the day. The maximum precipitation till 8.30am was recorded at the Sector 39 observatory (97mm), 49.2mm rain was recorded at the airport observatory, 77.5mm rain in Panchkula and 74.5 mm rain in Mohali.
