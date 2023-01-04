Karnataka withdraws 7-day home quarantine for passengers from high-risk nations

The Karnataka state health department has withdrawn its circular mandating seven days’ home quarantine for asymptomatic international passengers arriving from Covid-19 high risk countries such as China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea, and asked the travellers to follow the Centre’s guidelines on the matter.

Amid a surge in infections in several countries, the state on Saturday revised its Covid-19 guidelines and said “international travellers from high-risk countries need to be home quarantined for 7 days from the date of their arrival.” “Once tested positive, the infected people are to be treated and managed as per the State COVID protocol,” it said in a circular. The guidelines were revised following recommendations by the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

However, in a fresh circular dated January 2, the health department said the previous circular has been withdrawn and the government of India’s guidelines on international passengers should be followed.

“The guidelines for International Arrivals as issued by Govt. of India, MoH & FW, Dated: 29th Dec 2022, cited at reference (1) should be complied by the International Passengers arriving to Karnataka, until further orders. The even number circular, issued earlier on 31st Dec 2022 stands withdrawn,” the new circular said.

“The concerned Health authorities at BBMP & Districts and Airport Authorities are hereby instructed to follow the above mentioned Govt. of India guidelines for International Arrivals,” the circular added.

According to the GoI guidelines, a negative coronavirus report is a must for passengers transiting through China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand, irrespective of their originating countries, before landing at any Indian airport.

T K Anil Kumar, principal secretary (health) said that state health department was falling in line with the GoI guidelines and hence, the circular was withdrawn.

According to the GoI guidelines, Covid-19 test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking journey to India. The negative report from the RT-PCR test must be uploaded on the Air Suvidha portal before their departure.

“This will also apply to transiting passengers through the countries irrespective of their originating countries before coming to any Indian airports,” the Union health ministry said in a letter addressed to the secretary at the Union ministry of civil aviation.