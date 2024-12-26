Karnataka's Nandini dairy launches idli-dosa batter in Bengaluru, to enter into other cities after feedback

After multiple delays, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has launched Nandini idli and dosa batter into the Bengaluru market on Wednesday. Nandini, the dominant dairy player in Karnataka has now set its foot in the batter market and it will compete with big players like MTR, ID and Asal. Launched by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, the Nandini idli-dosa batter is enriched with whey protein, set to hit the shelves of Bengaluru from December 26, said KMF in a statement.

Launched by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, the Nandini idli-dosa batter is enriched with whey protein, set to hit the shelves of Bengaluru from December 26, said KMF in a statement. The product will be available in two sizes: a 450-gram pack priced at ₹40 and a 900-gram pack priced at ₹80, catering to the growing demand for nutritious, ready-to-use food items.

This new variant promises to offer a protein-packed alternative to the traditional batter, providing a healthier option. The launch is expected to attract health-conscious consumers looking for convenient and wholesome meal solutions.

This launch was long pending as it got delayed multiple times in the past. The sudden transfer of former KMF president MK Jagadeesh triggered various doubts as he was known for his aggressive marketing techniques. However, the KMF finally introduced the much-awaited products into the market. Nandini brand will also send the batter to other cities, based on the response of local users.

Nandini has recently stepped into the Delhi market with its dairy products amid players like Amul and Mother Dairy in the national capital. Apart from Karnataka, Nandini products are available in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra.

During the cricket T20 World Cup in the United States of America (USA), Nandini entered the energy-drink market in the United States with ‘Nandini Splash,’ a whey-based energy drink. Nandini also sponsored the cricket teams of Scotland and Ireland during the Cricket World Cup. This was the first time for a home-grown brand, which was in the news during the assembly elections, to sponsor international cricket teams.