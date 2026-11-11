Bengaluru, Karnataka is exploring the potential to set up floating solar power projects across suitable reservoirs and water bodies for a capacity of 1,500 MW, to boost renewable energy generation and strengthen the state's long-term energy security, Energy Minister K J George said on Wednesday.

K'taka explores potential to set up 1,500 MW floating solar power projects: Minister

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Karnataka Power Corporation Limited has invited consultancy bids to conduct feasibility studies, bathymetric surveys and prepare Detailed Project Reports for the proposed floating solar photovoltaic projects.

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The initiative aims to utilise reservoir surfaces for renewable energy generation while reducing the requirement for additional land, George said.

"Karnataka is exploring the potential for 1,500 MW of floating solar capacity by making productive use of suitable reservoir surfaces. This initiative reflects our commitment to adopting innovative renewable-energy technologies while optimising land and water resources," he said.

The feasibility studies would help identify technically viable and environmentally sustainable locations for the proposed projects, the minister added, according to a release.

Floating solar projects involve installing photovoltaic panels on specially designed floating structures anchored in reservoirs and other suitable water bodies. The technology enables electricity generation without requiring large tracts of additional land.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed studies will assess reservoir characteristics, water depths, seasonal fluctuations in water levels, anchoring requirements, grid connectivity, environmental considerations and the technical and economic viability of the projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed studies will assess reservoir characteristics, water depths, seasonal fluctuations in water levels, anchoring requirements, grid connectivity, environmental considerations and the technical and economic viability of the projects. {{/usCountry}}

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KPCL Managing Director P Rajendra Cholan said the consultancy exercise would provide the technical foundation for evaluating the proposed capacity.

"Developing floating solar projects requires detailed engineering assessments, particularly of reservoir bathymetry, water-level fluctuations, anchoring systems and power evacuation infrastructure," he said.

The studies will help KPCL identify suitable locations, assess power generation potential and prepare technically sound project reports, Cholan said.

"Based on the findings, further decisions on project development can be taken," he added.

Floating solar technology also offers potential operational advantages, including lower land requirements and possible reductions in water evaporation from covered portions of reservoirs. However, the extent of these benefits would depend on site-specific conditions and project design.

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George said the state was working to diversify its renewable energy portfolio through solar, wind, energy storage systems and emerging technologies.

"Our focus is not just on increasing renewable-energy capacity but also on exploring solutions that are sustainable, technically reliable and economically viable. Floating solar projects could become an important addition to Karnataka's clean-energy infrastructure in the coming years," he said.

The initiative is currently at the feasibility and planning stage. Final project locations, capacity distribution, investment requirements and implementation timelines will be determined based on technical assessments, statutory approvals and subsequent decisions, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.