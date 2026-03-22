Lamborghini seized after stunt in Bengaluru; notice served to Muthappa Rai’s son

Police have seized a Lamborghini and issued a notice to Ricky Rai, son of late underworld don Muthappa Rai, after a video surfaced of the car drifting at a prominent Bengaluru junction, officers said. Viral video shows Lamborghini drifting in Bengaluru (Video grab)

Ricky was asked to appear for questioning, while police wrote to the Regional Transport Office to confirm ownership details of the car. Police have not yet established whether Ricky was driving the car at the time of the incident.

Police said that the incident occurred at Anil Kumble Circle early on Saturday and came to light after a video of the high-end car drifting went viral on social media. This prompted the Cubbon Park traffic police to register a case suo motu and seize the vehicle.

HT could not independently verify the video.

Police reviewed CCTV footage of the area, which showed the Lamborghini performing repeated drifting manoeuvres between 2 am and 3 am. The clips capture the car making multiple passes and sharp circular turns in the middle of the road amid moving traffic, officers said.

West traffic deputy commissioner of police Sahil Bagla said, “The CCTV footage clearly shows the car repeatedly drifting at the junction. Such acts are highly dangerous and pose a serious threat to public safety.”

He added, “We have reviewed the CCTV footage, and the drifting has been recorded. We are verifying the ownership of the vehicle. Such stunts are illegal on Bengaluru roads and will not be tolerated.”

He further warned, “We will not only impose penalties but also recommend cancellation of the vehicle’s registration certificate (RC).”

An FIR has been filed for rash and negligent driving, and investigators are using CCTV footage and scene evidence to identify the driver, said Bagla.

The driver fled after the stunt, which was captured in the viral video reportedly shot by a local.

Ricky’s late father, Muthappa Rai, was a prominent Karnataka underworld figure who later entered business and social work. Muthappa rose in Bengaluru’s criminal networks in the late 1980s, gaining notoriety after the 1990 killing of rival don MP Jayaraj. He faced allegations of extortion, land dealings and organised crime but was acquitted in several cases for lack of evidence.

Ricky has made headlines recently, including a 2025 shooting by unidentified assailants near his Bidadi residence en route to Bengaluru. He survived and received hospital treatment as police probed the attack.