Major roadworks in Bengaluru to affect commute for 30 days. Check alternate routes

The Bengaluru traffic police department has issued a fresh advisory amid road development work undertaken by the city's civic administrative agency, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), listing key roads where vehicles will be prohibited, as well as alternate routes. Key roads, including Cubbon Pete Main Road and Bannappa Park Road, will be restricted for 30 days, with detailed alternate route suggestions provided to help manage the expected traffic disruptions. (ANI photo)

“In view of the BBMP road development work, traffic arrangement has been done to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the limits of Halasuru gate traffic PS, Chikpet traffic PS and City market traffic PS for 30 days,” the traffic department said in the advisory.

Traffic will be restricted on the following key roads, the advisory stated:

Cubbon Pete main road: from Avenue road till Siddannagalli Bannappa park road: from Avenue road till 15th cross Wheel road: from Dr TCM Rayan road Junction till Akkipete Main road R T Street: from BVK lyengar Road to Avenue road and Balepete Main road, from Devaradasimaiah road till OTC road (Nagarath pete main road).

The traffic department also listed alternative route arrangements.

Under the Halasuru Gate Traffic police station limits, the advisory listed Bananappa road and KG roads as alternative routes during the works on cubbonpete main road.

“Vehicles plying through Avenue Road from police station junction can reach Avenue Road via KG Road. Cubbon pete main road can be used as alternative route during work on Bannappa road,” it added.

Here are the alternative routes listed under the Chikkapete traffic police station limits:

Vehicles coming from Rayan road Junction can take left turn at Rayan road Junction move towards Goods shed road, Shantala Junction and take a right turn to move towards Cottonpete Main Road. Vehicles coming from Binni mill Junction can proceed via Binni mill tank bund road - take a left turn at Sirasi Circle and move via Mysore Road. Vehicles coming from Mysore Road can take Goods shed road - Shantala Junction - take a right turn move towards Cottonpete Main Road.

Here are the alternative routes listed under the City market traffic police station limits:

During the work on RT Street Road, vehicles from BVK lyengar Road to Avenue Road can continue on BVK lyengar Road and take a left turn towards Mamul Pete (Belli Basavanna Temple Road) and move towards Avenue Road. During the work on RT Street Road, vehicles coming from BVK lyengar Road to Balepet Main Road may continue on BVK lyengar Road and take a right turn at Chikkapet round aoubt t and connect to Balepet Main Road via OTC Road. During the work on City Street Road (from Devara Dasimaiah Road to OTC Road) the vehicles needing to connect from Devara Dasimaiah Road to Nagarthpete can continue on Devara Dasimaiah Road and take a right turn to Siddanna Galli Road and connect to Nagarathpete Road. Vehicles coming from Nagarthpete Road towards Devara Dasimaiah Road through City Street can take a left turn at Nagarathpete road and proceed towards Avenue Road to connect Devera Dasimaiah Road.

“The public are requested to cooperate,” the advisory further stated.