Bengaluru, A man accused of breaking into women's paying guest accommodations, sexually harassing them and stealing mobile phones was shot in the leg by police during an arrest operation here on Saturday, police said.

Man accused of targeting women's PGs shot in leg during police op in Bengaluru more less

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The accused, Naresh, hails from Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh and studied up to Class 10. He got married 12 years ago, but his wife later separated from him due to his behaviour, they said.

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While attempting to arrest Naresh, a team from Chikkajala police station opened fire in self-defense after the accused allegedly attacked two police constables. The injured accused has been shifted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

According to police, on Friday, the accused targeted three women's paying guest accommodations in the city, including one in Chikkajala and two in Yelahanka.

In one of the incidents, a woman fought him off for nearly 12 to 15 minutes during an attempted sexual assault before her screams alerted neighbours, forcing him to flee, a senior police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} In another instance at another women's PG, the accused allegedly snatched a victim's phone and flashed himself at her before fleeing, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another instance at another women's PG, the accused allegedly snatched a victim's phone and flashed himself at her before fleeing, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Suspecting he might target again, a police team patrolling early Saturday spotted Naresh. As the team approached to arrest him, he allegedly tried to overpower and attack two constables, leading the inspector to shoot him in the leg, the officer said.

Police said that the accused was a habitual offender and has nearly 15 cases registered against him, primarily involving molestation and robbery.

He had been released from jail just eight days ago after serving 231 days for a similar molestation case reported last year in the Suddaguntepalya area of Bengaluru, they said.

Explaining his modus operandi, the officer said that the accused would travel to Bengaluru from his native place in Andhra Pradesh and target women's PGs during the early morning hours.

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Sometimes, he would take advantage of unlocked doors to sneak inside, overpower the women, sexually assault them, snatch their mobile phones, and flee, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.